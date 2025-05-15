Vertosoft Welcomes Industry Veteran Scott Ryan to Advisory Board to Drive Strategic Growth

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Vertosoft is excited to report the newest addition to their Advisory Board, Scott Ryan. Scott brings a wealth of experience to the Vertosoft team and Advisory Board, having served as Chief Revenue Officer at Frontline Education, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and expanding market presence. Prior to this, he held executive positions at Otelier, Wrike, and Workiva, where he was instrumental in leading strategic initiatives, enhancing operational efficiencies, and fostering innovation. His extensive background in these roles will be a valuable asset to Vertosoft, providing insights and expertise that will help guide the company's strategic direction.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott Ryan to our Advisory Board. Scott's extensive experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth within the public sector." said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft, "His proven track record in leading successful initiatives and fostering industry relationships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional solutions and services to our clients. We are confident that Scott's contributions will significantly enhance our strategic direction and market presence."

"I experienced first-hand Vertosoft's differentiated ability to drive pipeline growth and deliver results as a chief revenue officer (CRO) at multiple organizations. I believe Vertosoft is uniquely positioned in the public sector market to deliver on its promise to provide "value-driven distribution" and I'm excited to work closely with the team." said Scott Ryan, Vertosoft Advisory Board.

This appointment emphasizes Vertosoft's ongoing commitment to fostering strategic growth within the public sector. By bringing on board a seasoned executive like Scott, Vertosoft continues to invest in its mission to deliver innovative solutions and drive impactful results for its clients. This strategic move reflects the company's dedication to enhancing its capabilities and strengthening its leadership team to better serve the needs of the public sector.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

