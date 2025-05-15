Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 19:02 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vertosoft Welcomes Industry Veteran Scott Ryan to Advisory Board to Drive Strategic Growth

Finanznachrichten News

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Vertosoft is excited to report the newest addition to their Advisory Board, Scott Ryan. Scott brings a wealth of experience to the Vertosoft team and Advisory Board, having served as Chief Revenue Officer at Frontline Education, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and expanding market presence. Prior to this, he held executive positions at Otelier, Wrike, and Workiva, where he was instrumental in leading strategic initiatives, enhancing operational efficiencies, and fostering innovation. His extensive background in these roles will be a valuable asset to Vertosoft, providing insights and expertise that will help guide the company's strategic direction.

Vertosoft

Vertosoft

"We are pleased to welcome Scott Ryan to our Advisory Board. Scott's extensive experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth within the public sector." said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft, "His proven track record in leading successful initiatives and fostering industry relationships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional solutions and services to our clients. We are confident that Scott's contributions will significantly enhance our strategic direction and market presence."

"I experienced first-hand Vertosoft's differentiated ability to drive pipeline growth and deliver results as a chief revenue officer (CRO) at multiple organizations. I believe Vertosoft is uniquely positioned in the public sector market to deliver on its promise to provide "value-driven distribution" and I'm excited to work closely with the team." said Scott Ryan, Vertosoft Advisory Board.

This appointment emphasizes Vertosoft's ongoing commitment to fostering strategic growth within the public sector. By bringing on board a seasoned executive like Scott, Vertosoft continues to invest in its mission to deliver innovative solutions and drive impactful results for its clients. This strategic move reflects the company's dedication to enhancing its capabilities and strengthening its leadership team to better serve the needs of the public sector.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Mary Dawson
Digital Marketing Manager
info@vertosoft.com
571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino
Channel Marketing Specialist
nicole.bongianino@vertosoft.com
571-707-4130

.

SOURCE: Vertosoft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-welcomes-industry-veteran-scott-ryan-to-advisory-board-1026494

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.