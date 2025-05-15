Sequel Brands Launches as a Next-Gen Fitness Franchisor

Led by Anthony Geisler, Sequel Brands is revolutionizing movement, recovery and human performance with a standout portfolio of fitness concepts.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Sequel Brands, a next-generation boutique fitness franchisor, today announced its official debut, led by renowned fitness entrepreneur Anthony Geisler. Once again shaking up the health and wellness landscape, Geisler has formed Sequel Brands as a forward-thinking concept designed to meet the evolving needs of today's performance-driven, health-informed consumer.

In a decisive move that signals the next era of boutique fitness franchising, Sequel Brands and its widely respected leadership team bring together a high-performance portfolio of disruptive wellness concepts, including Pilates Addiction, iFlex Stretch Studios, Beem Light Sauna and BODY20, with the promise of at least one more category-defining concept on the way.

At the heart of Sequel Brands is a singular mission: to create innovative, science-backed and community-driven health and wellness concepts that deliver long-term, sustainable results. Each brand under Sequel's umbrella addresses a distinct pillar of physical well-being, with a shared focus on human performance and transformative results.

Pilates Addiction : Pilates Addiction leads the charge with the new gold standard in Pilates. Under the leadership of CEO Sarah Luna, the brand blends classical Pilates principles with modern athleticism and results-driven programming designed to transform how people move, feel and perform.

Beem Light Sauna : With Ryan Junk at the helm, Beem Light Sauna elevates passive wellness through a full spectrum of light therapies - including red, infrared, blue and green light - paired with sauna experiences designed for deep cellular renewal, recovery and results.

iFlex Stretch Studios : Led by Verdine Baker, iFlex Stretch Studios brings functional recovery to the mainstream, offering assisted stretch services grounded in kinesiology and mobility science.

BODY20: Under the direction of CEO Lindsay Junk, BODY20 reimagines strength training with FDA-cleared electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) suits that deliver a full-body workout in just 20 minutes.

Reaching beyond a studio's four walls, Sequel and its founder Geisler are committed to driving meaningful change through philanthropy, bold ideas and facilitating alliances across industries, all united by a shared mission: to reshape the national dialogue around physical health, movement and accessible wellness.

This initiative takes the spotlight this June at the Athletech News Innovation Summit 2025 in New York City, where Geisler will host a fireside chat with two of his industry friends and respected thought leaders: Gary Brecka, human biologist and longevity expert and Calley Means, a leading voice in healthcare reform. Facilitated by Geisler, the two will join him for a conversation on wellness, policy and the role fitness can play in shaping a healthier future.

"It's not just about what happens inside our studios," said Geisler, CEO of Sequel Brands. "I asked Gary and Calley to be part of this because these conversations matter and they're the right people to help lead them."

It's the kind of dialogue that underscores what Sequel is truly building: not just a franchise system, but a larger cultural movement rooted in impact. With flagship studios already established in major U.S. cities and rapid franchise expansion underway, Sequel Brands is just getting started. Positioned as the future leader in performance-based fitness franchising, the company is set to unveil additional brands and exciting initiatives in the near future, further solidifying its role in shaping the next generation of health and wellness.

For more information on Sequel Brands and its fitness and wellness concepts, visit sequelbrands.com.

###

ABOUT SEQUEL BRANDS

Sequel Brands is a next-generation fitness franchisor redefining movement, recovery and wellness. With an experienced leadership team and an impressive portfolio of high-growth concepts, including Pilates Addiction, iFlex Stretch Studios, Beem Light Sauna and BODY20, Sequel offers franchise owners and community members a platform built for long-term success and cultural relevance. Led by Anthony Geisler and a growing team of franchise experts, Sequel is shaping the future of fitness one powerful concept at a time. For more information about our brands, visit sequelbrands.com.

For media inquiries, interviews or more information, please contact:

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR on behalf of Sequel Brands

o: 214-242-9282

c: 214-232-0078

e: Jo@TrizCom.com

Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR on behalf of Sequel Brands

o: 214-242-9282

c: 972-898-8413

e: Tammy@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: Sequel Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/sequel-brands-launches-as-a-next-gen-fitness-franchisor-1028314