Frost & Sullivan: Frost Radar Positions Top Growth and Innovation Leaders in Water and Wastewater Treatment Membrane Solutions

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change, rapid urbanisation, and industrialisation have intensified global water stress, affecting equitable access to fresh water. In response, governments and industries are implementing conservation policies and embracing circular water economy solutions. A significant trend is the diversification of water sources, driving demand for advanced treatment technologies that ensure consistent water quality across various sources.

Membrane-based water and wastewater treatment systems have become pivotal to mitigating water stress. Advanced membranes enable high water recovery and reuse while strengthening infrastructure resilience against climate-induced disruptions. Over the past five years, start-ups have disrupted the industry by pioneering economically viable technologies to treat complex effluents, previously managed only with energy-intensive thermal solutions.

The global water and wastewater treatment membrane market is projected to grow from $20.91 billion in 2024 to $27.04 billion by 2028, at a 6.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). These advanced solutions help utilities and industries optimise water resource usage sustainably, become water positive, and contribute to a circular economy.

Asia-Pacific is poised to lead market growth, driven by rapid industrialisation and water-intensive sectors such as power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food and beverage, and microelectronics. North America and Europe will experience strong short-term growth due to evolving regulations on micropollutant removal, notably for PFAS. Membranes are increasingly seen as critical in concentrating PFAS for effective destruction.

Treated wastewater reuse for potable, irrigation, and industrial purposes is further boosting membrane adoption. Meanwhile, rising desalination investments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are fuelling growth in reverse osmosis (RO) applications.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players

The membrane market is highly dynamic, characterised by innovation across material types and applications. The Frost Radar highlights the following growth and innovation leaders driving transformation in the water and wastewater membrane sector: DuPont, Toray, Nitto Hydranautics, Mann+Hummel, LG Water Solutions (LG Chem), Veolia,Nanostone, Cerafiltec, Cembrane,Kubota, Berghof Membranes, Evove, ZwitterCo, Memsift, and Membrion.

Major players are focussing on enhancing membrane performance across key parameters such as energy efficiency, permeability, and resource recovery to meet the growing demand for sustainable water management.

Ceramic membrane technologies are also gaining momentum, driven by their superior durability and environmental benefits in challenging treatment applications. Meanwhile, membrane bioreactor (MBR) solutions are seeing strong adoption as industries and utilities prioritise wastewater reuse to bolster water security.

A new wave of disruptors is reshaping the market landscape by delivering breakthrough solutions for treating complex wastewaters, reducing reliance on energy-intensive processes, and enabling resource recovery, opening new growth avenues for the sector.

"As sustainability pressures mount, advanced membrane solutions are crucial to securing resilient, circular water systems globally. Companies that prioritise innovation, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance are emerging as industry leaders," says Paul Hudson, Growth Expert at Frost & Sullivan. "Investments in advanced membranes, business model innovation like water-as-a-service, and strategic partnerships will shape the next phase of industry growth."

