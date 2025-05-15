Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
15.05.2025 19:14 Uhr
RTA Opens Registration for the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Under the theme: Redefining Mobility: The Path to Autonomy

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened registration for the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, set to take place from 24-25 September 2025. The event will be held under the theme: Redefining Mobility: The Path to Autonomy.

Dubai World Self Driving Transport Congress of 2023 Edition

The fourth edition of the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport will take place under the theme Redefining Mobility: The Path to Autonomy, underscoring RTA's commitment to strengthening the leading role of Dubai Government and expanding the use of autonomous mobility technology at all levels. This edition of the challenge includes a variety of integrated transport modes that bring together multiple systems in one area for the use of passengers.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency, Chair of the Organising Committee for the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, stated: "Thanks to the tremendous success achieved by the congress in its previous three editions, this event has become a global platform that brings together major local, regional, and international companies and entities operating in this field. It also attracts a large number of technology experts, innovators, specialists, decision-makers, investors, and government officials from around the world to explore and discuss the latest advancements in autonomous mobility."

Bahrozyan added: "The Dubai World Self-Driving Transport Congress aims to showcase Dubai's vision to transition 25% of the city's transport modes to autonomous systems by 2030. During the congress, the winning consortium of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2024 will be announced. The winning consortium will receive a prize of $3 million dollars, with participants in the challenge competing to present the most innovative solutions in autonomous mobility."

Companies entered the challenge either as a consortium of multiple entities or as a single entity, aiming to integrate several independent autonomous transport systems under one cohesive service umbrella.

Autonomous mobility has become a cornerstone of RTA's strategy. To this end, RTA is rolling out several innovative initiatives to bring autonomous mobility to life in Dubai.

To participate in or attend the conference, please register via the official event website: https://sdcongress.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688435/RTA_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688437/RTA_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688434/RTA_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688436/RTA_4.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688438/SDC_Logo.jpg

Dubai World Self Driving Transport Congress of 2023 Edition

Dubai World Self Driving Transport Congress of 2023 Edition

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA's Public Transport Agency, Chair of the Organising Committee for the Dubai World Self Driving Transport Congress

Logo of Dubai World Self Driving Transport Congress of 2023 Edition

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rta-opens-registration-for-the-dubai-world-congress-for-self-driving-transport-2025-302456986.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
