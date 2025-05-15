Dundon Advisers LLC: Endo GUC Trust Provides Its First Quarter 2025 Report

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from April 1, 2025 to May 13, 2025.

To view full report please click here: https://app.accessnewswire.com/media/1028315/endo-guc-trust-1q25-report.pdf

Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (914) 341-1188

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC

Endo GUC Trust 1Q25 Report

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/endo-guc-trust-provides-its-first-quarter-2025-report-1028315