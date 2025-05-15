Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 19:36 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abracon, LLC: Abracon Launches E-Commerce Capability on Abracon.com for Seamless Online Purchasing

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leader in frequency control, timing, power, magnetics, RF and antenna solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their new E-Commerce capability on their website, enabling customers to purchase products directly from www.abracon.com.

Abracon Logo 2023

This marks a new standard for convenience in their mission to deliver faster, more personalized experiences to customers around the world. Engineers, buyers, and design teams can now explore Abracon's extensive product portfolio, add items to their cart, and check out securely - all from one centralized location. Real-time pricing, product availability, and comparison design tools are now integrated into product parametric search and part detail pages to streamline the sourcing process for prototyping and production needs.

"The launch of our E-Commerce capability marks a significant milestone in Abracon's digital evolution," explains Tony Roybal, President and Chief Executive Officer at Abracon. "By enabling customers to purchase directly from our website, it allows Abracon to support our customers by improving accessibility and reinforcing our commitment to delivering leading NPIs and expanded product offerings, greater value, flexibility, and service across every stage of the customer journey."

The new E-Commerce feature complements Abracon's existing distribution network by offering another efficient channel for product evaluation and purchasing. Customers can still check "Channel Inventory" on product pages to access stock availability across their authorized distributors network.

To explore Abracon's new E-Commerce functionality and begin sourcing products directly, visit their website.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow's Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140681/Abracon_Logo_2023_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abracon-launches-e-commerce-capability-on-abraconcom-for-seamless-online-purchasing-302456985.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.