ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 20:02 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Announces the Results from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 15, 2025, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows:

  • Election of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Eric Zaunscherb, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Ani Markova, Maysa Habelrih and Vanessa Laplante as directors;

  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 31,173,541, representing 14.31% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

Detailed results of the vote on the election of directors of Meeting are given below:

Votes for

% for

Votes against

% against

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée

29,197,594

98.10%

564,123

1.90%

Steffen Haber

29,203,603

98.12%

558,113

1.88%

Eric Zaunscherb

25,995,999

87.35%

3,765,716

12.65%

Marc Simpson

29,206,663

98.14%

555,053

1.86%

Matthew Lauriston Starnes

29,204,303

98.13%

557,413

1.87%

Marcus Brune

29,204,203

98.13%

557,513

1.87%

Ani Markova

29,203,885

98.13%

557,831

1.87%

Maysa Habelrih

28,719,468

96.50%

1,042,248

3.50%

Vanessa Laplante

28,723,765

96.51%

1,037,951

3.49%

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/critical-elements-announces-the-results-from-the-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-1028324

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
