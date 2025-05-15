Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Announces the Results from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 15, 2025, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows:

Election of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Eric Zaunscherb, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Ani Markova, Maysa Habelrih and Vanessa Laplante as directors;

Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 31,173,541, representing 14.31% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

Detailed results of the vote on the election of directors of Meeting are given below:

Votes for % for Votes against % against Jean-Sébastien Lavallée 29,197,594 98.10% 564,123 1.90% Steffen Haber 29,203,603 98.12% 558,113 1.88% Eric Zaunscherb 25,995,999 87.35% 3,765,716 12.65% Marc Simpson 29,206,663 98.14% 555,053 1.86% Matthew Lauriston Starnes 29,204,303 98.13% 557,413 1.87% Marcus Brune 29,204,203 98.13% 557,513 1.87% Ani Markova 29,203,885 98.13% 557,831 1.87% Maysa Habelrih 28,719,468 96.50% 1,042,248 3.50% Vanessa Laplante 28,723,765 96.51% 1,037,951 3.49%

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

