Frost & Sullivan's Benchmarking System Identifies Innovation Leaders in the Emerging $100 Billion Hybrid Cloud Storage Sector

Data Growth, Cost Optimisation Requirements, and AI Adoption Accelerate Demand for Unified, Secure, and Scalable Storage Solutions

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Frost & Sullivan's 2024 global survey of IT decision-makers, 85% said enabling greater data-centricity and AI capability was a top priority, while more than 50% ranked AI as their biggest technology investment over the next 12 months. However, most businesses still struggle with siloed and heterogeneous datasets, limiting their ability to extract insights and drive value.

The cloud-native storage market is entering a phase of rapid change, fuelled by the explosion of enterprise data and the accelerating adoption of AI, which requires new storage options. Many businesses are turning to hybrid cloud storage to meet escalating data and AI demands. According to Frost & Sullivan, this market generated $100 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 16% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next six years.

As organisations race to become more data-driven and AI-enabled, they are turning to hybrid cloud storage. Such solutions support diverse data formats and types to unify siloed data environments, scale operations cost-effectively, and access integrated security across cloud and on-premises storage infrastructure.

"AI demands access to unified, multimodal data," said Karyn Price, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Hybrid cloud storage provides the foundation for highly performant, resilient, and compliant storage environments required to power enterprise AI."

Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar: Hybrid Cloud Storage, 2025 benchmarks key market players offering platforms with advanced capabilities, including global data access, integrated security, and seamless edge-to-cloud scalability.

The Frost Radar analysis highlights Nasuni, CTERA, and Panzura as standout innovators and growth leaders. Most of these vendors are reshaping the storage landscape with scalable, AI-ready solutions that integrate enterprise-grade security, performance optimisation, and compliance capabilities. Other companies include Cloudian, Hammerspace, LucidLink, NetApp and Peer Software.

