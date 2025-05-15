Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2025.

April 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $265 million;

CSE issuers completed 90 financings that raised an aggregate $115 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from three new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 762 as at April 30, 2025.

"The month of April was highlighted by the listing of SNDL Inc., one of the most advanced cannabis companies to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "SNDL immediately joined the CSE's Senior Tier, which made it accessible to a broader range of institutional investors and index funds. The Senior Tier, which was introduced in 2023, makes the CSE significantly more attractive to larger issuers seeking a senior listing alternative in Canada."

Summit on Responsible Investment

The CSE is pleased to present the third annual Summit on Responsible Investment (SoRI) on June 5, 2025. After holding last year's virtual conference, we will be back in person in Kelowna, BC for this year's conference. The theme of SoRI 2025 is Creating Value, Stewarding Change and it will feature a series of keynote speakers and presentations from innovative companies in industries including cleantech, renewable energy and life sciences. Attendees will learn more about the future of sustainable finance and the latest trends in ESG investing. The day will conclude with a rooftop networking reception. Please click here to register for SoRI 2025 and to find out more about the speakers and companies participating in the conference. Proceeds from the conference will be donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is pleased to be participating in the 10th annual Current Trends in Mining Finance conference, taking place in New York City on May 19-21. The central theme of this year's show is Navigating Risks of an Uncertain and New Reality. Robert Cook, the CSE's Senior Vice President of Market Development, will be speaking on a roundtable on May 20 titled "How Do Small Mining and Exploration Companies Attract Institutional and Retail Investors?"

Richard Carleton will be in Australia next week and will be speaking at the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association annual conference in Sydney on May 20. He will join representatives from the brokerage community, the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the Australian Securities Exchange on a panel titled "Are Australia's Capital Markets Broken?"

The Okanagan Angel Summit is focused on training entrepreneurs to raise capital and build relationships with prospective angels and other investors. It culminates in a live pitch competition with an investment of $180,000 granted to the winner. The seventh annual competition takes place on May 22 in Kelowna, BC, and the CSE is pleased to be a sponsor. In addition to the pitch competition, the event features a panel discussion and networking opportunities.

The CSE is excited to be sponsoring and participating in THE Mining Investment EVENT, an annual mining conference in Quebec City, taking place on June 3-5. The invitation-only, Tier 1 event features more than 100 mining companies active around the world and includes corporate presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one meetings and networking events.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Chicago on June 8-10, and the CSE is pleased to be once again participating in this flagship cannabis investing and branding event. The conference features an impressive line-up of cannabis industry executives and other thought leaders. It also includes many affiliate events and a rooftop party to close things off.

New Listings in April 2025

LiTHOS Group Ltd. (LITS)

SNDL Inc. (SNDL)

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (ACM) - Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

