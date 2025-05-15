Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 21:10 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Top California Lender, LLC Closes Two Major Commercial Loan Deals Totaling $25 Million

Finanznachrichten News

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top California Lender, LLC, a leading private lender specializing in commercial lending, is pleased to announce the successful closing of two significant loans totaling $25 million, reinforcing its commitment to supporting real estate investment and development across the United States.

The first deal, a $15 million acquisition and construction loan, was secured for a mixed-use development project in Austin, Texas. This 36-month term loan, featuring an interest rate of 8.50% with interest-only payments, provides the borrower with the flexibility to acquire and develop a 50,000-square-foot property that includes retail and office spaces. The non-recourse structure and absence of a prepayment penalty allow the borrower to navigate the project with reduced risk, aligning with Top California Lender's mission to offer tailored capital solutions for complex developments.

The second deal, a $10 million bridge loan, was closed for the acquisition of a distressed retail center in Miami, Florida. This 12-month loan, with an interest rate of 10%, enables the borrower to purchase the property at auction and stabilize operations before securing long-term financing. The loan's structure includes interest-only payments and no prepayment penalties, offering the borrower the agility needed to capitalize on time-sensitive opportunities in the current market.

"These closings highlight our ability to deliver swift and customized financing solutions to meet the diverse needs of our clients," said Jerry Dean, CEO of Top California Lender, LLC. "We are proud to support projects that contribute to the growth and revitalization of high-demand markets, especially where investors are seeking flexible capital for acquisition and development."

Both loans reflect the growing demand for short-term and value-add financing in the commercial real estate sector, driven by opportunities in acquisition, construction, and distressed asset purchases. Top California Lender, LLC remains dedicated to providing competitive rates and streamlined processes, targeting closings within 30 days of approval, as part of its wholesale lending channels.

For more information about Top California Lender's loan programs, including Rehab/Renovation Loans, Construction Loans, Bridge Loans, Commercial Acquisition Loans, and Change of Use Loans, visit www.topcalifornialender.com or contact info@topcalifornialender.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.