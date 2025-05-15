Top California Lender, LLC Closes Two Major Commercial Loan Deals Totaling $25 Million

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top California Lender, LLC, a leading private lender specializing in commercial lending, is pleased to announce the successful closing of two significant loans totaling $25 million, reinforcing its commitment to supporting real estate investment and development across the United States.

The first deal, a $15 million acquisition and construction loan, was secured for a mixed-use development project in Austin, Texas. This 36-month term loan, featuring an interest rate of 8.50% with interest-only payments, provides the borrower with the flexibility to acquire and develop a 50,000-square-foot property that includes retail and office spaces. The non-recourse structure and absence of a prepayment penalty allow the borrower to navigate the project with reduced risk, aligning with Top California Lender's mission to offer tailored capital solutions for complex developments.

The second deal, a $10 million bridge loan, was closed for the acquisition of a distressed retail center in Miami, Florida. This 12-month loan, with an interest rate of 10%, enables the borrower to purchase the property at auction and stabilize operations before securing long-term financing. The loan's structure includes interest-only payments and no prepayment penalties, offering the borrower the agility needed to capitalize on time-sensitive opportunities in the current market.

"These closings highlight our ability to deliver swift and customized financing solutions to meet the diverse needs of our clients," said Jerry Dean, CEO of Top California Lender, LLC. "We are proud to support projects that contribute to the growth and revitalization of high-demand markets, especially where investors are seeking flexible capital for acquisition and development."

Both loans reflect the growing demand for short-term and value-add financing in the commercial real estate sector, driven by opportunities in acquisition, construction, and distressed asset purchases. Top California Lender, LLC remains dedicated to providing competitive rates and streamlined processes, targeting closings within 30 days of approval, as part of its wholesale lending channels.

For more information about Top California Lender's loan programs, including Rehab/Renovation Loans, Construction Loans, Bridge Loans, Commercial Acquisition Loans, and Change of Use Loans, visit www.topcalifornialender.com or contact info@topcalifornialender.com.