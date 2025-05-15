BCC Research LLC: Single-Cell Genomics and Proteomics: Leading the Future of Biomedical Research

"Transforming Biological Research and Personalized Medicine: Single-Cell Genomics and Proteomics Show Cellular Heterogeneity, Driving Advances in Disease Mechanisms, Drug Discovery, and Precision Medicine"

BOSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Single-Cell Genomics and Proteomics: Emerging Technologies and Markets" is expected to grow from $4.0 billion in 2024 to $9.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2024 through 2029.

The single-cell genomics and proteomics report highlights the market's current and future potential, analyzing drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It projects market trends through 2029, covering the competitive environment and product analyses. The market is segmented by product type (genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics), application (stem cell biology, oncology, immunology, microbiology), end user (academic organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World). It includes profiles of the leading companies with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.

This report is relevant due to the rapid advances in single-cell analysis technologies, which are crucial for personalized medicine, oncology, and immune profiling. The increasing prevalence of complex diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders underscores the importance of single-cell techniques in precision medicine. These technologies provide insights into cellular heterogeneity that bulk analysis cannot. Significant investments and ongoing innovations in sequencing, mass spectrometry, and data analysis drive the adoption of single-cell genomics and proteomics in research and healthcare.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Investment and Funding: There has been a significant increase in funding for single-cell genomics and proteomics research, driven by its potential to transform biological and medical research.

Cancer and Personalized Treatments: The rise in cases of cancer is increasing demand for personalized treatments. Single-cell technologies help tailor therapies based on the genetic profile of individual cancers, improving treatment effectiveness.

Drug Development: These technologies are crucial in drug development, allowing researchers to study cell diversity, identify drug targets, and understand drug resistance, leading to more effective therapies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $3.4 billion Market size forecast $9.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Analysis Type, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers • Increasing investment and funding for single-cell genomics and proteomics research activities. • Demand for personalized treatments due to the growing prevalence of cancer. • Promising applications of single-cell genomics and proteomics in drug development.

Interesting facts:

Single-cell genomics and proteomics provide detailed insights into individual cells' genetic and protein profiles.

The idea of studying cells individually dates back to the 19th century.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) and mass spectrometry have recently made large-scale single-cell analysis possible.

These techniques have revealed unexpected diversity in tissues previously considered uniform.

They have also changed our understanding of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions.

High costs, complex data analysis, and technical variability are current challenges in single-cell analysis.

Advanced multi-omics integration and data-driven approaches are paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and personalized therapies.

Emerging startups:

Singleron Biotechnologies

Cellarity

Mission Bio

Indee Labs

The report addresses the following questions:

1.What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global single-cell genomics and proteomics market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $9.1 billion by the end of 2029.

2.What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

A favorable funding scenario for single-cell genomics and proteomics research activity; growing demand for personalized medicine; and the rising incidence of cancer.

3.What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by analysis type, end user, application and region. The market by analysis type is segmented into single-cell genomics, single-cell proteomics, single-cell epigenomics, and single-cell transcriptomics based on product type. End users include academic and research organizations, biopharmaceutical and biotech companies, applied markets, and clinical laboratories. Applications include stem cell biology, oncology, immunology, microbiology, and others.

4.Which analysis type will be dominant over the forecast period?

Single-cell genomics will be dominant in that timeframe.

5.Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

10X GENOMICS

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BD

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

BIO-TECHNE

BRUKER

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

ILLUMINA INC.

MERCK KGAA

PROMEGA CORP.

QIAGEN

SARTORIUS AG

STANDARD BIOTOOLS

TECAN TRADING AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

