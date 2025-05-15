Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment Co-Founder and President Kirk Taylor Named Vice Chair of CASFER's Industrial Practitioners Advisory Board

Taylor to help shape the future of sustainable fertilizer production through industry-academic collaboration, drawing on Land Betterment's work in reclamation and circular economy innovation.

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Land Betterment Corporation, a Certified B Corporation committed to environmental and community revitalization through sustainable redevelopment, today announced that Kirk Taylor, Co-Founder and President of Land Betterment, was recently named Vice Chair of CASFER's Industrial Practitioners Advisory Board ("IPAB").

Kirk Taylor, Land Betterment Co-Founder and President

The Vice Chair of CASFER's Industrial Practitioners Advisory Board serves as a key leadership position that bridges academic research with industrial application. This role provides continuity by creating leadership stability and maintaining institutional knowledge within the board.

As Vice Chair, Kirk Taylor will help unite diverse industry stakeholders around common sustainability goals, building powerful coalitions that can advance the mission more effectively. The position accelerates implementation by focusing the center on developing technologies that can be rapidly deployed in real-world settings, while ensuring industry perspectives are incorporated throughout the research process. Additionally, the Vice Chair helps develop and refine the bylaws that govern how industry and academia collaborate, establishing the framework for successful partnerships that drive innovation in sustainable fertilizer production.

"I am very pleased to support CASFER's work at the intersection of science, sustainability, and innovation," said Kirk Taylor, Co-Founder and President of Land Betterment. "At Land Betterment, we understand the importance of connecting early-stage technologies with practical, real-world solutions that serve both the environment and local communities. I look forward to helping CASFER build powerful partnerships and frameworks that can accelerate technology transfer and deliver meaningful impact in fertilizer innovation and beyond."

CASFER's IPAB consists of representatives from member companies and organizations committed to advancing sustainable fertilizer technologies. The board makes recommendations on research projects, resource allocation, and strategic direction, while facilitating technology transfer between academia and industry. Membership in the IPAB is open to corporations, companies, partnerships, sole proprietorships, government agencies, and other legally recognized business entities.

IPAB members play a pivotal role in CASFER's mission to create next-generation technologies for capturing, recycling, and producing nitrogen-based fertilizers in more sustainable ways. Industry participation provides:

Real-world perspective that ensures research remains relevant to market needs Pathways for technology transfer from laboratory to commercial application Industry expertise to guide research priorities and resource allocation Collaborative innovation between academic researchers and industry practitioners Educational opportunities that prepare students for careers in sustainable agriculture and chemical engineering

The IPAB brings together representatives from member organizations across the fertilizer production value chain, creating a collaborative forum where industry can directly influence research directions while gaining early access to emerging technologies.

About CASFER

The Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER") is a multi-university research center focused on developing modular, distributed technologies for more efficient and sustainable fertilizer production. CASFER brings together researchers, industry partners, and stakeholders to address the challenges of conventional fertilizer manufacturing. For more information visit their website www.casfer.us or connect with them on their social media platforms - LinkedIn, Facebook, X.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

