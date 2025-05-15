A1 Group, Inc.: A1 Group announces Acquisition of New Production Facility

COLTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / A1 Group, Inc. (OTC:AWON -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AICPG, LLC, stands as a pioneering force at the intersection of technology and consumer product development, today announced the acquisition of a fully integrated beverage manufacturing facility in Toronto, Canada.

This strategic acquisition marks a critical first step in the company's long-term vision to develop and deliver AI-assisted consumer products across multiple categories.

The new facility will operate under A1 Group's wholly owned subsidiary, AICPG (AI for Consumer-Packaged Goods), and will serve as the cornerstone of its advanced manufacturing platform. This platform combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with data-centric packaging, customization, and scalable production systems-redefining how consumer goods are conceptualized, produced, and delivered.

"This acquisition is not just about adding capacity, it's about laying the foundation for the future of intelligent manufacturing," said Ruben Padilla, CEO of the A1 Group. "Through AICPG, we are executing on a bold vision to bring advanced, AI-driven product development and mass customization to life. Toronto will now be home to North America's most innovative hub for smart manufacturing in the beverage and broader consumer product sectors."

The Toronto facility offers a fully integrated supply chain and state-of-the-art capabilities in formulation, filling, and packaging, providing AICPG with an immediate footprint to launch and scale a new generation of consumer products-from functional beverages and botanicals to emerging categories powered by predictive analytics and real-time market feedback. With three high speed manufacturing lines, the facility has an output capacity of more than 700,000 SPC (Standard Physical Cases) per month, in PET and can formats.

This milestone reflects A1 Group's ongoing commitment to transforming traditional manufacturing by leveraging proprietary AI, sustainability-first practices, and global strategic partnerships.

About A1 GROUP, INC.

A1 Group, Inc. (OTC: AWON), through its wholly owned subsidiary, AICPG, LLC, stands as a pioneering force at the intersection of technology and consumer product development. Utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, their team of experts develop innovative consumer products that utilize data as their key value driver, while eliminating processes, and automating manufacturing. AICPG stands for Artificial Intelligence for Consumer-Packaged Goods. The Company is dedicated to transforming the consumer product landscape through the applied use of AI, and advanced manufacturing systems. Its subsidiary, AICPG, is focused on developing and commercializing intelligent, high-impact consumer goods through scalable, data-driven operations.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information

A1 Group, Inc.

1601 East Steel Road

Colton, CA 92324

Telephone: 415-707-2717

Email: info@AICPG.tech

Website: https://aicpg.ai

SOURCE: A1 Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/a1-group-announces-acquisition-of-new-production-facility-1028233