Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C13X | ISIN: US0953953074 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE DOLPHIN ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE DOLPHIN ENERGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 22:02 Uhr
0 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company: Blue Dolphin Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

? Net income of $2.2 million, or $0.15 per share.

? Total gross profit of $6.1 million.

? Consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") of $5.1 million.

? Refining EBITDA of $4.9 million.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Blue Dolphin Energy Company ("Blue Dolphin") (OTCQX:BDCO), an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the Eagle Ford Shale region, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Results of Operations

Blue Dolphin reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.15 per share, and total gross profit of $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.44 per share, and total gross profit of $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Consolidated EBITDA totaled $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $10.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Refining EBITDA totaled $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

"Blue Dolphin effectively captured positive refining margins in the first quarter of 2025," said Jonathan P. Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Dolphin Energy Company. "While the current macroeconomic environment remains cloudy and volatile, we will continue to focus on the fundamentals - optimizing operations through maintenance activities, product slate selections, and cost vigilance - to maximize refining margins."

Liquidity and Working Capital

As of March 31, 2025, Blue Dolphin had $2.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash compared to $1.1 million at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $1.2 million. Blue Dolphin had a working capital deficit of $14.5 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to a working capital deficit of $19.1 million as of December 31, 2024, representing an improvement of $4.6 million.

For more information regarding Blue Dolphin's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, see Blue Dolphin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2025.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company and Subsidiaries
Earnings Release Tables

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Total revenue from operations

$

83,692

$

91,022

Total cost of goods sold

77,619

79,834

Gross profit

6,073

11,188

LEH operating fee, related party

182

172

Other operating expenses

119

140

General and administrative expenses

1,355

983

Depreciation and amortization

74

62

Interest, net

1,464

1,366

Total cost and expenses

3,194

2,723

Income before income taxes

2,879

8,465

Income tax expense

(635

)

(1,841

)

Net income

$

2,244

$

6,624

Income per common share

Basic

$

0.15

$

0.44

Diluted

$

0.15

$

0.44

Reconciliation of Certain Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Refinery Operations

Tolling & Terminaling

Corporate & Other

Total

Refinery Operations

Tolling & Terminaling

Corporate & Other

Total

(in thousands)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

3,789

$

362

$

(1,272

)

$

2,879

$

9,186

$

340

$

(1,061

)

$

8,465

Add: depreciation and amortization

298

342

74

714

301

341

62

704

Add: interest, net

836

477

151

1,464

734

496

136

1,366

EBITDA

$

4,923

$

1,181

$

(1,047

)

$

5,057

$

10,221

$

1,177

$

(863

)

$

10,535

About Blue Dolphin

Blue Dolphin is an independent downstream energy company operating in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Subsidiaries operate a light, sweet-crude, 15,000-bpd crude distillation tower with over 1.25 million bbls of petroleum storage tank capacity in Nixon, Texas. Blue Dolphin formed in 1986 as a Delaware corporation and trades on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "BDCO." For additional information, visit Blue Dolphin's corporate website at http://www.blue-dolphin-energy.com.

Contact:
Jonathan P. Carroll
Chief Executive Officer and President
713-568-4725

Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information for the Purpose of "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Blue Dolphin's operations based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about the oil and gas industry. Words or phrases such as "anticipates,""expects,""intends,""plans,""targets,""advances,""commits,""drives,""aims,""forecasts,""projects,""believes,""approaches,""seeks,""schedules,""estimates,""positions,""pursue,""may,""can,""could,""should,""will,""budgets,""outlook,""trends,""guidance,""focus,""on track,""goals,""objectives,""strategies,""opportunities,""poised,""potential,""ambitions,""aspires" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Blue Dolphin undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please see the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Blue Dolphin's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this press release could also adversely affect forward-looking statements.

# # #

SOURCE: Blue Dolphin Energy Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/blue-dolphin-reports-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-1028306

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.