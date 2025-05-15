Blue Dolphin Energy Company: Blue Dolphin Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

? Net income of $2.2 million, or $0.15 per share.
? Total gross profit of $6.1 million.
? Consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") of $5.1 million.
? Refining EBITDA of $4.9 million.
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Blue Dolphin Energy Company ("Blue Dolphin") (OTCQX:BDCO), an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the Eagle Ford Shale region, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Results of Operations
Blue Dolphin reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.15 per share, and total gross profit of $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.44 per share, and total gross profit of $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Consolidated EBITDA totaled $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $10.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Refining EBITDA totaled $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
"Blue Dolphin effectively captured positive refining margins in the first quarter of 2025," said Jonathan P. Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Dolphin Energy Company. "While the current macroeconomic environment remains cloudy and volatile, we will continue to focus on the fundamentals - optimizing operations through maintenance activities, product slate selections, and cost vigilance - to maximize refining margins."
Liquidity and Working Capital
As of March 31, 2025, Blue Dolphin had $2.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash compared to $1.1 million at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $1.2 million. Blue Dolphin had a working capital deficit of $14.5 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to a working capital deficit of $19.1 million as of December 31, 2024, representing an improvement of $4.6 million.
For more information regarding Blue Dolphin's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, see Blue Dolphin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2025.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company and Subsidiaries
Earnings Release Tables
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
Total revenue from operations
$
83,692
$
91,022
Total cost of goods sold
77,619
79,834
Gross profit
6,073
11,188
LEH operating fee, related party
182
172
Other operating expenses
119
140
General and administrative expenses
1,355
983
Depreciation and amortization
74
62
Interest, net
1,464
1,366
Total cost and expenses
3,194
2,723
Income before income taxes
2,879
8,465
Income tax expense
(635
)
(1,841
)
Net income
$
2,244
$
6,624
Income per common share
Basic
$
0.15
$
0.44
Diluted
$
0.15
$
0.44
Reconciliation of Certain Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Refinery Operations
Tolling & Terminaling
Corporate & Other
Total
Refinery Operations
Tolling & Terminaling
Corporate & Other
Total
(in thousands)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
3,789
$
362
$
(1,272
)
$
2,879
$
9,186
$
340
$
(1,061
)
$
8,465
Add: depreciation and amortization
298
342
74
714
301
341
62
704
Add: interest, net
836
477
151
1,464
734
496
136
1,366
EBITDA
$
4,923
$
1,181
$
(1,047
)
$
5,057
$
10,221
$
1,177
$
(863
)
$
10,535
About Blue Dolphin
Blue Dolphin is an independent downstream energy company operating in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Subsidiaries operate a light, sweet-crude, 15,000-bpd crude distillation tower with over 1.25 million bbls of petroleum storage tank capacity in Nixon, Texas. Blue Dolphin formed in 1986 as a Delaware corporation and trades on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "BDCO." For additional information, visit Blue Dolphin's corporate website at http://www.blue-dolphin-energy.com.
Contact:
Jonathan P. Carroll
Chief Executive Officer and President
713-568-4725
Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information for the Purpose of "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Blue Dolphin's operations based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about the oil and gas industry. Words or phrases such as "anticipates,""expects,""intends,""plans,""targets,""advances,""commits,""drives,""aims,""forecasts,""projects,""believes,""approaches,""seeks,""schedules,""estimates,""positions,""pursue,""may,""can,""could,""should,""will,""budgets,""outlook,""trends,""guidance,""focus,""on track,""goals,""objectives,""strategies,""opportunities,""poised,""potential,""ambitions,""aspires" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Blue Dolphin undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please see the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Blue Dolphin's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this press release could also adversely affect forward-looking statements.
