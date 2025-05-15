MangoApps Launches NewsFeed App for Microsoft Teams

The new app seamlessly integrates employee engagement, right where work happens.

ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / MangoApps, the all-in-one AI-powered hub for employees, has launched its NewsFeed app for Microsoft Teams. This milestone further strengthens MangoApps' deep integration across Microsoft 365 and reinforces its mission to bring essential tools directly into employees' daily flow of work.

The Newsfeed app adds a layer of employee engagement for organizations that rely on Teams for real-time communication. It brings company news, department updates, employee recognition, and social engagement into the same space where teams already collaborate-reducing the need to toggle between apps for broader organizational communication.

"We've always believed that the best tools are the ones employees barely notice-they just work," said Anup Kejriwal, founder and CEO of MangoApps. "This launch brings our powerful engagement capabilities right into the heart of where collaboration already happens in Microsoft Teams, helping companies cut through the clutter and actually connect."

The average desk worker toggles between 11 apps a day , losing nearly four hours a week to context switching. That constant disruption makes it harder to find what matters as 47% of digital workers say they struggle to locate the information they need . The NewsFeed app helps cut through this clutter by delivering updates, recognition, and company-wide communication in the flow of work.

"We're pleased to see partners like MangoApps building innovative solutions that meet employees where they are," said Pete Daderko, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Marketing at Microsoft. "By bringing critical communication updates directly into Microsoft Teams, MangoApps is helping organizations streamline workflows, improve engagement, and empower their workforce to stay connected and informed-all within the tools they already use every day."

Highlights of the NewsFeed App for Teams:

Integrated News Feed - A personalized "Recommended View" within Teams, keeps employees updated with relevant content without switching platforms.?

In-App Post Viewer - Engage with posts seamlessly inside Teams for immediate reactions and comments.?

Secure File Viewer - View attachments with a built-in file viewer that maintains security by restricting downloads.

Fully White-Label Ready - Customize and deploy under your brand, offering a tailored experience for partners and clients.?

Seamless Cross-Platform Experience - Maintain consistent access across Teams Web and Desktop apps, Microsoft Outlook, and M365 environments.

In addition to the NewsFeed app for Teams, MangoApps offers integrations with Outlook, SharePoint, OneDrive, and more. Download the comprehensive MangoApps + Microsoft Integration Guide , which outlines how organizations can create a more unified digital experience using tools they already rely on.

To explore the Newsfeed app for Teams and start using it today, visit the MangoApps Listing in the AppSource Marketplace .

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the all-in-one AI-powered Employee Hub that combines communication, collaboration, training, and knowledge-sharing in one seamless experience. Built for both desk and frontline workers, it keeps everyone connected, informed, and productive. Trusted by leading enterprises around the world, MangoApps creates a smarter digital workplace for all your employees. Learn more at www.mangoapps.com .

SOURCE: MangoApps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mangoapps-launches-newsfeed-app-for-microsoft-teams-1028313