Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced the Company's planned participation at the following investor conferences:

Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation Expo25

Date: Wednesday, May 21

Location: Convene, Park & 41st St., New York, NY

Presentation: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Investors and analysts interested in an in-person meeting with management should contact their Ladenburg Thalmann representative or register online at Register Here.

Lytham Partners Virtual Spring 2025 Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, May 29

Investors and analysts interested in a virtual meeting with management should contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register online at Register Here.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

