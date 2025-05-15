Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Nick Harborne Creative is pleased to announce it is a Platinum Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th , 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

This four-day invitation only and curated event will feature:

public and private companies across emerging and growth sectors

highly selective audience of global growth investors

insightful panel discussions led by globally renowned experts and thought leaders

VIP networking events and a captivating entertainment program

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

Nick Harborne Creative is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors and building meaningful relationships and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.

About Nick Harborne Creative

Nick Harborne Creative (NHC) is a full-spectrum creative agency focused on building bold, modern brands through design, strategy, and emerging technology. Founded by creative director Nick Harborne, NHC operates at the intersection of branding, digital marketing, and AI-driven storytelling.

With deep experience across sectors like fashion, food and beverage, eyewear, supplements, and private investment, we help companies define their voice, elevate their visuals, and connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. From startup launches to large-scale rebrands, our work blends aesthetic precision with results-driven execution.

We create brands people remember-and platforms that help them grow.

Learn more about NHC at NickHarborne.com

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

