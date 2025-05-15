Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM) (the "Company" or "Lifezone Metals") announces the results of voting by shareholders at its 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held today in the Isle of Man.

The ordinary resolutions below were passed by shareholders, with voting results as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions For %

For Against %

Against Abstained %

Abstained To receive the Company's accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 57,260,294 99.98% 1,587 0.00% 10,585 0.02% To ratify the appointment of the auditor 57,265,845 99.99% 6,563 0.01% 58 0.00% To re-elect Robert Edwards as a Class II Director of the Company 57,255,674 99.97% 15,148 0.03% 1,644 0.00% To re-elect Jennifer Houghton as a Class II Director of the Company 57,256,491 99.97% 15,350 0.03% 625 0.00% To re-elect Beatriz Orrantia as a Class II Director of the Company 57,255,885 99.97% 15,956 0.03% 625 0.00%

A total of 57,272,466 or 72.39% of Lifezone Metals Ordinary Shares outstanding were represented at the AGM.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals (NYSE: LZM) is committed to delivering cleaner and more responsible metals production and recycling. Through the application of our Hydromet Technology, we offer the potential for lower energy consumption, lower emissions and lower cost metals production compared to traditional smelting.

Our Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania is believed to be one of the world's largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulfide deposits. By pairing it with our Hydromet Technology, we are working to unlock a new source of LME-grade nickel, copper and cobalt for the global battery metals markets, to empower Tanzania to achieve full in-country value creation and become the next premier source of Class 1 nickel.

Through our US-based recycling partnership, we are working to demonstrate that our Hydromet Technology can process and recover platinum, palladium and rhodium from responsibly sourced spent automotive catalytic converters. Our process is expected to be cleaner and more efficient than conventional smelting and refining methods, enabling the circular economy for precious metals.

https://lifezonemetals.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250515001481/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations North America

Evan Young

SVP: Investor Relations Capital Markets

evan.young@lifezonemetals.com

Investor Relations Europe

Ingo Hofmaier

Chief Financial Officer

ingo.hofmaier@lifezonemetals.com