Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM) (the "Company" or "Lifezone Metals") announces the results of voting by shareholders at its 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held today in the Isle of Man.
The ordinary resolutions below were passed by shareholders, with voting results as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
For
%
Against
%
Abstained
%
To receive the Company's accounts for the
financial year ended December 31, 2024
57,260,294
99.98%
1,587
0.00%
10,585
0.02%
To ratify the appointment of the auditor
57,265,845
99.99%
6,563
0.01%
58
0.00%
To re-elect Robert Edwards as a Class II
Director of the Company
57,255,674
99.97%
15,148
0.03%
1,644
0.00%
To re-elect Jennifer Houghton as a Class II
Director of the Company
57,256,491
99.97%
15,350
0.03%
625
0.00%
To re-elect Beatriz Orrantia as a Class II Director of the Company
57,255,885
99.97%
15,956
0.03%
625
0.00%
A total of 57,272,466 or 72.39% of Lifezone Metals Ordinary Shares outstanding were represented at the AGM.
