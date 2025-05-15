LDC Gas Forums: The 30th Annual LDC Gas Forum Northeast Takes Place in Boston, MA June 9 - 11, 2025

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Over four hundred energy industry professionals gather in April to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing the U.S. Northeast natural gas market region. The 30th Annual LDC Gas Forum Northeast takes place June 9 - 11, 2025 in Boston, MA. This is the industry's premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating commercial transactions during the event.

The Program for this year's event is packed with relevant critical issues that natural gas market stakeholders are facing across the value chain. A key theme spanning the Agenda is the reset of markets to support the policy of unleashing American energy, including supplying the remarkable projected increase in natural gas demand. Beyond this overarching theme, the Agenda also addresses issues unique to U.S. Northeast natural gas markets. Gas/electric coordination challenges, including electricity demand growth to serve AI Data Centers and general growth in reliable/non-intermittent electricity demand, translates into a significant forecasted increase for natural gas fired power generation. Midstream infrastructure expansions must be quickly developed to support the demand growth and facilitate supply from Appalachian production. Also, LNG Exports, primarily from U.S. Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities, is now competing for supply from production regions that traditionally serve U.S. Northeast markets.

In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics include market fundamentals (supply/demand), natural gas supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure project updates, end use natural gas user perspectives, policy/regulatory/legal analysis, and technology innovations. All this against a backdrop of commercial operations involving producing, transporting, and buying natural gas.

The convergence of these market conditions translates into potential for volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.

The content/insight program of the LDC Gas Forum Northeast consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. A special Keynote address will be delivered by Toby Rice, President & CEO, EQT Corporation. Additional Keynote addresses will be provided by Kevin Little, Managing Director, Macquarie Energy.

The Program also includes six moderated interactive Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with knowledgeable subject matter experts including executives from: East Daley Analytics; Williams; Atmospheric G2; Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI); bp; Enbridge Gas; CB&I; REV LNG; Cashman Preload Cryogenics; Cleveland Advisory; PJM Interconnect; Enbridge Inc.; Electric Power Supply Association; Southern Gas Company; Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC); AlphaGen; Natural Gas Supply Association (NGSA); RBN Energy; BKV Corporation; Williams; NRG Energy; NatGasHub.com; Emerson; Vanguard Renewables; Trellis Energy Software; Modern Hydrogen; Enbridge Gas Ontario; Duke Energy; and Tract. These Panel discussions offer an excellent opportunity to gain insight on topical issues, with drill-down focus, from a variety of perspectives.

The agenda also allocates multiple sessions of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers.

This Forum focuses on U.S. Northeast natural gas markets, while six other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.

Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate events that facilitate face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this expectation. The Forums have been the venue of choice for thousands of participants for decades. Registration is still available at http://www.ldcgasforums.com/ne.

The LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and NatGas to Power Forum series consists of six annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a well-structured event that delivers insights into critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, but in addition, provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: natural gas market fundamentals (supply/demand) and price forecasting; LNG exports; natural gas power generation demand (incl. AI Data Centers); gas/electric coordination; natural gas infrastructure additions; energy policy, regulation and legal; Mexico natural gas exports; natural gas end user perspectives; virtual pipeline solutions; technology innovations for energy; energy evolution/additions providing supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives (incl. certified gas, RNG, CCS).

Participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial natural gas value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators and market analysts. Multiple dedicated networking sessions give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.

The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and NatGas to Power Forum.

