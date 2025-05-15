ROK Resources, Inc.: ROK Resources Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid, Revised 2025 Guidance, & Files Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) is pleased to announce, that in parallel with the recent unwind of its crude oil swap hedges and repayment of the drawn balance of its credit facility, the Company is in the process of restructuring the existing credit facility to provide the Company with further flexibility. As part of this restructuring, the Company aims to maximize shareholder value through the introduction of a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") while maintaining disciplined capital allocation during ongoing pricing volatility.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Given the restructured credit facility outlined below, the Company intends to initiate a NCIB to purchase and cancel up to 10% of its outstanding Public Float (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ("Common Shares") during a one-year period from the date of acceptance of the NCIB from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the NCIB because it believes that it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and that it is an efficient use of the Company's financial resources to purchase its Common Shares when the market price of the Common Shares does not fully reflect their underlying value. The implementation of the NCIB and the terms thereof is subject to approval by the TSXV. Further details regarding same will be provided in a future press release.

2025 Revised Guidance Summary

The Company will continue to prioritize maintaining stable production with Funds Flow directed to increasing the Company's working capital surplus and/or be used to facilitate the purchase and cancelation of its outstanding common shares, as defined by the NCIB.

US$65 WTI CA$2.50GJ/AECO1, 3 US$75 WTI CA$2.50GJ/AECO1,3 Net Wells 6.0 10.0 Capital Expenditures (million) $ 12.6 $ 19.2 Daily Average Production (boepd)2 3,700 3,900 Q4 2025 Production (boepd)2 3,900 4,300 Funds From Operations (million) $ 31.6 $ 38.3 Working Capital Surplus (million) $ 2.1 $ 2.2

Notes:

0.72 CA$/US$ FX 66% liquids Price assumptions effective June 1, 2025 and includes unhedged volumes only

Credit Facility

Prior to the restructuring, the Company maintained a revolving credit facility with a Canadian Chartered Bank. The existing credit facility maintains certain covenants, such as a 75% hedge requirement for estimated production on a rolling 12-month basis and the inability to carry out Company distributions, such as a NCIB.

The restructured credit facility will consist of a $5.0 million revolving demand credit facility that will include the following revised covenants:

25% hedge requirement for estimated production on a rolling 12-month basis if more than 70% of the credit facility is utilized Permitted distributions, including the buyback of ROK common shares under a NCIB, so long as less than 50% of the credit facility is utilized

The terms of the restructured credit facility have been negotiated with the lender, but final execution is pending formal approval.

Q1 2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

The Company remained on strategy and budget for Q1 2025 with Funds Flow of $7.1 million used to further reduce Adjusted Net Debt. The Company maintains financial flexibility to facilitate strategic growth when appropriate amid volatile global uncertainty.

Production in line with forecast: quarterly production averaged 3,941 boepd (66% liquids)

Operating cost reduction: realized operating costs of $25.46 per boe which represents a 10% reduction when compared to Q4 2024

Adjusted net debt reduced: Adjusted Net Debt reduced to $4.1 million at Q1 2025 from $10.6 million at Q4 2024

Financial (expressed in $000s except where stated) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Net income (loss) (1,545 ) (5,612 ) Basic ($/share) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Diluted ($/share) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Funds flow 7,149 6,343 Basic ($/share) 0.03 0.03 Diluted ($/share) 0.03 0.03 Expenditures on property, plant and equipment 669 1,819

Capital management Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Adjusted working capital (841 ) (4,305 ) Net debt 6,362 12,129 Adjusted net debt 4,117 10,561

Operating Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Oil and Natural Gas Sales 20,980 20,931 Royalties (3,478 ) (3,955 ) Operating Expenses (9,031 ) (10,724 ) Operating Income 8,471 6,252 Realized gain on commodity contracts (334 ) 926 Processing and other income (1) 499 862 Funds from Operations 8,636 8,040 Average daily production Crude oil (bbl/d) 2,166 2,206 NGLs (boe/d) 417 458 Natural gas (mcf/d) 8,144 9,681 Total (boe/d) 3,941 4,278 Operating Netback per boe Oil and Natural Gas Sales 59.16 53.77 Royalties (9.81 ) (10.16 ) Operating Expenses (25.46 ) (27.55 ) Operating Netbacks ($/boe) 23.89 16.06 Funds from Operations ($/boe) 24.35 20.65 Operating Income Profit Margin 40.4 % 29.9 % Funds from Operations Profit Margin 41.2 % 38.4 %

Share information Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Common shares outstanding, end of period 219,769,315 218,419,315 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 219,769,315 218,418,348 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 219,769,315 218,418,348

(1) Non-cash revenue derived from management fees that are recognized over time from deferred revenue is excluded from processing and other income for the calculation of Funds from Operations.

Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK's common shares are traded on the TSXV Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Bryden Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: investor@rokresources.ca

Website: www.rokresources.ca

Non-IFRS Measures

The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company's financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.

"Operating Income" is calculated by deducting royalties and operating expense from total sales revenue. Total sales revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an "Operating Netback". "Operating Income Profit Margin" is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales. "Funds from Operations" is calculated by adding other income and realized gains/losses on commodity contracts ("hedging") to Operating Income. "Funds from Operations Profit Margin" is calculated by the Company as Funds from Operations as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales.

The following table reconciles the aforementioned non-IFRS measures:

($000s) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Oil and Natural Gas Sales 20,980 20,931 Royalties (3,478 ) (3,955 ) Operating Expenses (9,031 ) (10,724 ) Operating Income 8,471 6,252 Processing and other income (1) 499 862 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contracts (334 ) 926 Funds from Operations 8,636 8,040 Sales volume (boe) 354,657 389,261

($ per boe) Oil and Natural Gas Sales 59.16 53.77 Royalties (9.81 ) (10.16 ) Operating Expenses (25.46 ) (27.55 ) Operating Netback 23.89 16.06 Funds from Operations 24.35 20.65 Operating Income Profit Margin 40.4 % 29.9 % Funds from Operations Profit Margin 41.2 % 38.4 %

(1) Non-cash revenue derived from management fees that are recognized over time from deferred revenue is excluded from processing and other income for the calculation of Funds from Operations.

"Net Debt" includes the undiscounted face value of all indebtedness of the Company, such as the Credit Facility and Lease Obligations (each as defined within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025), net of Adjusted Working Capital. "Adjusted Working Capital" is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current portion of debt and lease liability as defined on the Company's statement of financial position within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025. "Adjusted Net Debt" is calculated by removing the "mark-to-market fair value of the current portion of risk management contracts" and "lease obligations" (each as defined within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025) and non-cash deferred revenue liability derived from non-core business activities from Net Debt.

The following table reconciles the aforementioned non-IFRS measures:

($000s) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Accounts receivable 9,784 11,528 Prepaids and deposits 1,015 284 Risk management contracts (1,627 ) (771 ) Accounts payable (10,013 ) (15,346 ) Adjusted working capital (841 ) (4,305 ) Credit Facility (1) 5,087 7,349 Lease obligations (1) 434 475 Less: adjusted working capital 841 4,305 Net debt 6,362 12,129 Remove: Current portion of risk management contracts (1,627 ) (771 ) Remove: Lease obligations (434 ) (475 ) Remove: Deferred revenue liability (non-cash) (184 ) (322 ) Adjusted Net Debt 4,117 10,561

"Funds Flow" includes all cash from (used in) operating activities and is calculated before the change in non-cash working capital. "Funds Flow Basic ($/share)" and "Funds Flow Diluted ($/share)" are calculated by dividing Funds Flow by the weighted average number of basic shares and weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding, respectively, for the relevant period, as presented within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025. These are considered key measures of operating performance and capital management as they demonstrate the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to repay debt and fund capital investments. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, each of these provide useful measures of ROK's ability to generate cash that are not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to Funds Flow:

($000s) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Cash flows provided by operating activities 3,037 4,177 Change in non-cash working capital 4,112 2,166 Funds Flow 7,149 6,343

Conversion Measures

Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

bbls/d bopd barrels per day barrels per day boepd barrels oil equivalent per day IP Initial Production NGLs Natural Gas Liquids Mboe Mg/l Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent Milligrams per Litre MMboe Millions of barrels of oil equivalent PDP Proved Developed Producing TP Total Proved Reserves TPP Total Proved and Probable Reserves WTI CA$ US$ West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade Canadian dollars U.S. dollars

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans and the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. In regard to the NCIB discussed in this news release, although the Company presently intends to purchase Common Shares under the NCIB, there can be no assurance that acceptance by the TSXV of the NCIB will be achieved, or that subsequently any such purchases of Common Shares will be completed. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

