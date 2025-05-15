Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer, Purpose Investments ("Purpose" or the "Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the launch of the company's two new ETFs:

Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCO.B, BTCO.U)

Purpose Core Ether ETF (TSX: ETHO.B, ETHO.U)





Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF (BTCO.B, BTCO.U) and Purpose Core Ether ETF (ETHO.B, ETHO.U) are Purpose's new core digital asset ETFs, offering cost-efficient, secure exposure to spot Bitcoin and Ethereum. Designed for long-term investors, these ETFs provide a simple way to incorporate crypto into portfolios and participate in the future of finance with confidence.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $23 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. The firm, which is known for launching the world's first spot Bitcoin ETF, is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

