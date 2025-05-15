INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: WasteExpo 2025 Gathers more than 14,500 Registered Professionals to Unveil New Products and Solutions to Drive Efficiencies in Waste Management

This year's edition held 600+ exhibitors spanning 90 product categories, hosting critical conversations in technology & innovation, operations, fleet & safety, investment, upcycling and organics recycling.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / WasteExpo, North America's largest tradeshow for solid waste, recycling, organics, food waste recovery and sustainability, brought together professionals from 100 countries to explore a wide spectrum of the most trending topics in solid waste. Through immersive product offerings, show floor features and tailored conference agendas, WasteExpo is the catalyst that drives progress in waste management and recycling solutions.

Companies AMCS, Battle Motors, Castrol Heavy Duty, Caterpillar, Impact Environmental Group (IEG), Reworld, Big Truck Rental (BTR), McNeilus, Rehrig Pacific Company, Shur-Co, Mack Trucks, Volvo, Wastequip and WM, among others, presented the newest products and solutions and launched innovations like?carts, balers and containers, truck bodies, waste-to-energy technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and services. Live demonstrations in the expo hall provided a close-up look at how tools are reducing emissions and enhancing material recovery. Routeware demonstrated its integrated all-in-one platform, Routeware Elements, built for private haulers, roll-off operators, liquid waste and site service companies.

New products advancing the sector focused on machine learning, business service platforms and equipment management. Machinex introduced an online Gateway, to enhance access to parts; Kenworth showcased two new Class 8 vocational trucks; Caterpillar introduced its new?Collision Warning System?for medium wheel loaders and Command for Loading?technology with remote control capabilities; and Battle Motors debuted Fortris AI, a proprietary data formulated engine designed to transform operational efficiency and lower costs in the transportation industry.

More than 100 exhibitors attended for the first time, including Ecobat, GrayMar Environmental, Max Tracking Solutions, Mill, Rentec, SmithCo Side Dump Trailers, Visia and Wastaway, bringing the latest developments to the forefront of the industry.

Special events inside the expo hall included the Waste360 TRASHION Show, highlighting 11 designers from across the country competing to produce top recycled fashion trends in a runway style showcase. Seattle-based designer, Nancy Watts, was awarded the Best in Show top prize for the design "Garden of Transparencies", made from 95% recycled materials. Andrea Valentina Jáuregui was awarded Runner Up for the design "Metamorphosis", and Emily Cox rounded the winners with the Fan Favorite selection for the design "Pop Muzik Muse".

Professionals from across the sector were honored for leadership and passion in multiple awards celebrations. The Women who Inspire Award, presented by Wastequip, and the Waste360 40 Under 40 Award, supported by GFL Environmental, celebrate and recognize the rising stars of the waste management industry, and the women in the waste and recycling industry who showcase significant positive influence and empowerment.

Launched in 1995, the Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF) again hosted its Annual Charitable Auction & Silent Auction at WasteExpo, auctioning top-of-the-line products like garbage carts, truck tires and front loaders, as well as unique entertainment, dining and sporting experiences. Participants raised more than $4 million to support essential scholarships to master's and doctoral waste management research and education and university-led projects, including landfill emissions measurement, improved recycling, better composting and the conversion of waste to energy and fuel.

The 2025 educational program expansion introduced comprehensive Public Sector components, featuring an in-depth Public Sector Spotlight dedicated to smart waste management and operational efficiency in government services. All-new education roundtables created dynamic, small group learning environments, where attendees could benefit from direct interaction with subject matter experts and peers. Through its complete marketplace, comprehensive technology displays and industry collaboration, WasteExpo creates lasting solutions for efficient practices, creating a sustainable future.

"WasteExpo's continued impact reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to the waste, recycling and organics community," shares Marc Acampora, Market Leader of WasteExpo. "As we evolve the event, we are focused on delivering even greater value, through deeper engagement, smarter resources and stronger and more diverse platforms to help this industry connect, grow and lead meaningful change."

In partnership with the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA), we are further enhancing the way we serve the waste industry by moving WasteExpo to a biennial format and introducing The Waste Summit in alternate years, starting in 2026. The latter will be a new executive-level gathering focused on leadership, policy and future-shaping industry discussions, providing a new platform for forward thinking, advanced planning, inspiration and learning, ensuring the community remains continuously connected. This change will also enable us to make each edition of WasteExpo bigger and more impactful for the industry, with greater levels of innovation and better alignment to product life cycles.

Additionally, the partnership with EREF continues through the Global Waste Management Symposium (GWMS), returning to California, February 22-25, 2026, in Indian Wells, highlighting breakthrough research and technical innovations. WasteExpo remains fully committed to the long-term strength, growth and success of the Waste industry, and is confident providing these complementary platforms will enable even more impactful opportunities to connect, grow and lead each year.

WasteExpo will return to Las Vegas, May 3-6, 2027.

