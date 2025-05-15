Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Jeremy McGilvrey, a Houston-based digital marketing agency specializing in conversion-focused strategy and behavioral SEO, has been recognized by The Manifest as a 2025 awardee for outstanding performance in search engine optimization. The Manifest Awards honor the most recommended B2B service providers across the world, based on verified client reviews, long-term performance, and demonstrated market expertise.

This recognition places the Jeremy McGilvrey agency among the top-performing SEO providers globally, not just for technical execution, but for delivering ethical, strategy-first SEO that helps businesses align traffic with trust and long-term results.

"There's no shortcut to sustainable SEO," said Jeremy McGilvrey, founder and CEO of the agency. "This award reflects our commitment to doing it the right way, no tricks, no fluff. Just structure, psychology, and consistent execution that clients can actually measure."

What the Manifest Award Represents

The Manifest, a business data platform owned by Clutch, evaluates SEO firms based on:

Verified, phone-based client testimonials

Measurable results achieved over time

Depth of specialization and quality of execution

Long-term delivery consistency

Overall client experience and service integrity

The agency's inclusion on the 2025 list reflects not just keyword rankings or traffic spikes, but how that traffic turns into business outcomes, leads, sales, and brand equity.

A Behavioral Approach to SEO That Builds Trust-Not Just Traffic

Unlike SEO agencies focused on short-term visibility, Jeremy McGilvrey's team builds systems rooted in digital trust. The agency treats SEO as a long-term engine for growth, built around user behavior, intent, and clarity, not manipulation or algorithm gaming.

Core components of the agency's approach include:

Psychology-based keyword research aligned with real buyer intent

On-page content structured for trust, skimmability, and cognitive flow

Fast-loading, mobile-optimized site architecture that meets Core Web Vitals

Authority content designed to rank and convert simultaneously

White-hat link acquisition through press coverage and content assets

Technical audits to ensure full compliance and page performance

"High traffic doesn't mean high trust," added McGilvrey. "If your SEO doesn't lead to qualified action, it's noise. We build systems that earn both clicks and credibility."

Serving Businesses That Expect More Than Rankings

The agency's SEO clients include SaaS firms, consultants, service providers, and e-commerce companies that value transparency, strategic alignment, and long-term positioning over shortcuts and vanity metrics.

About Jeremy McGilvrey



Jeremy McGilvrey is a Houston-based SEO and digital strategy agency known for its behavior-first approach to search, sales funnel optimization, and conversion-focused design. The agency has served thousands of clients across 30+ industries and has been recognized by Clutch, The Manifest, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and NBC. CEO Jeremy McGilvrey is a Harvard-educated strategist and multiple Two Comma Club Award recipient.

