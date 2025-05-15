Credit Card Identity Theft Tops National Fraud Reports: Petroff Amshen LLP Responds With Legal Advocacy

As credit card identity theft becomes the most reported type of fraud in the United States, New York residents are among the most affected. With thousands of new accounts opened fraudulently, Petroff Amshen LLP steps in to help victims take legal action and restore their credit. The firm emphasizes the importance of going beyond credit monitoring to reclaim financial control.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / According to the Federal Trade Commission, Credit card identity theft emerged as the most common type of fraud in the United States in 2024. With over 439,000 reported cases in a single year, Americans are facing an unprecedented wave of unauthorized credit activity. Petroff Amshen LLP, a New York-based consumer protection law firm, is responding with legal action and advocacy in support of victims of identity theft.

The numbers show a consistent quarterly rise: 116,612 cases in Q3 marked the highest spike, followed closely by 112,465 in Q4. The bulk of the cases stem from credit card identity theft on new accounts-with 404,152 total cases-while theft involving existing accounts still accounted for more than 52,000. Together, they dominate the national identity theft landscape.

These figures reflect more than just statistics-they tell the story of how personal data can be weaponized to create long-term financial harm. Victims are often unaware of the impact until it surfaces during an identity theft credit check, when new or unfamiliar credit accounts appear in their reports. At that point, it's often too late for simple fixes-legal intervention becomes necessary.

New York Has Been Harshly Affected: Credit Card Fraud Leads Identity Theft Reports in the State

In New York State alone, 26,736 cases of credit card identity theft were reported in 2024, with countless unreported cases. This makes credit card identity theft the most common form of identity theft statewide. It significantly outpaced other forms, such as loan or lease identity theft, which ranked third with 7,811 cases.

Additionally, a combined category of identity theft involving online shopping, email, social media, and insurance fraud accounted for 15,965 reports, making it the second most prevalent type in New York. While not every category requires legal resolution, the overwhelming presence of credit-related fraud signals the need for strong legal advocacy in the state.

Petroff Amshen LLP addresses these threats head-on by offering legal representation specifically tailored to victims of credit card identity theft. The firm assists clients in their dispute of fraudulent credit activity, communicates with creditors, and acts to remove unauthorized accounts from their credit history-steps that go beyond traditional credit repair.

"When identity theft goes unchecked, the damage can linger for years-especially when it involves credit cards and loans fraudulently opened in your name. Our mission is to restore financial control through aggressive legal action," said Serge F. Petroff, Founding Partner of Petroff Amshen LLP.

The team of attorneys at Petroff Amshen, LLP support clients from the initial credit check identity theft discovery to final legal resolution. By enforcing Federal and State consumer protection laws, the firm ensures that individuals affected by identity theft have a path forward to financial recovery.

5 Signs You May Be a Victim of Credit Card Identity Theft

Petroff Amshen LLP encourages consumers to act immediately if they recognize any of these warning signs:

New credit accounts appear on your credit report that you didn't open Your credit score drops unexpectedly You receive calls from debt collectors about unfamiliar charges or accounts You receive letters or emails from banks you've never used You are denied credit based on accounts you don't recognize

These signs often emerge during routine financial activity like loan applications, and they serve as an indication that a more serious issue may be unfolding. Legal support can make the difference between temporary damage and long-term financial instability.

Legal Action That Delivers Results

Petroff Amshen LLP is committed to defending the financial rights of everyday New Yorkers by raising awareness about legal options for victims of identity theft. With decades of experience in identity theft, foreclosure defense, and federal litigation, the firm promotes action through legal channels-not just credit monitoring-offering strategic and personalized representation.

Find out more by following us:

Instagram: @petroffamshen

Facebook: Petroff Amshen LLP.

LinkedIn: Petroff Amshen LLP | New York

SOURCE: Petroff Amshen LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/credit-card-identity-theft-tops-national-fraud-reports-petroff-a-1028210