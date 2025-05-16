Anzeige
16.05.2025 00:00 Uhr
MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE.ai and Alkhidmat Foundation Partner to Launch Pakistan's First Multi-Sector AI Initiative for Social Good

Finanznachrichten News

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative move set to redefine humanitarian operations in Pakistan, MindHYVE.ai, a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the nation's most respected non-profit organizations. The MoU was signed by Belal Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai and Khalid Waqas, President of Alkhidmat Foundation KPK.

Built with intelligence, Guided by humanity

This partnership aims to deploy MindHYVE.ai's agentic AI systems-starting with the Ava-Education large reasoning model and its ArthurAI e-learning platform to scale impact across education, healthcare, orphan care, disaster relief, and microfinance initiatives.

As part of the agreement, MindHYVE.ai and Alkhidmat will co-establish a Multi-Sector AI Innovation Lab in Peshawar, envisioned as a regional hub for applied AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) solutions in social development. The lab will serve as a launchpad for localized AI training, agent deployment, and academic research, while incubating youth-led startups in partnership with universities and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board.

"This isn't just a tech deployment-this is about building capacity, equity, and long-term national infrastructure for AI-powered social progress," said Belal Faruki "Alkhidmat's mission and reach make them the ideal partner for this new frontier in purpose-driven technology."

Under the first phase, MindHYVE.ai's educational agent ArthurAI will be deployed within Alkhidmat's Bano Qabil program, supporting over 85,000 registered students through adaptive learning paths, multilingual content, and real-time feedback. Subsequent phases will see agents like Chiron (healthcare), Eli (finance), and Carter (retail & e-commerce) integrated into Alkhidmat's broader humanitarian services.

Alkhidmat KPK President Khalid Waqas commented, "By combining our grassroots infrastructure with MindHYVE.ai's AI expertise, we are opening doors for inclusive education, smarter healthcare, and data-informed governance-especially in Pakistan's most underserved regions."

MindHYVE.ai will provide hosted AI platforms, APIs, training, and agent customization. The collaboration will operate under a non-profit licensing model, with both parties committed to sustainability, ethical governance, and regional language accessibility including Urdu and Pashto.

This MoU signals a powerful step toward AI-for-good innovation in Pakistan and sets a precedent for global public-private humanitarian alliances.

About MindHYVE.ai
Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, MindHYVE.ai builds domain-specific AGI agents, autonomous and semi-autonomous agentic systems and domain specific large reasoning models to transform national infrastructure and industry through intelligent automation and decision systems.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:hello@mindhyve.ai | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact
Marc Ortiz
Email: marc.ortiz@mindhyve.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686713/MindHYVEai.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindhyveai-and-alkhidmat-foundation-partner-to-launch-pakistans-first-multi-sector-ai-initiative-for-social-good-302457266.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
