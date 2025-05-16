Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - NXNE, Canada's premier music festival, is teaming up with Canadian fashion retailer, Ardene, to launch an exclusive capsule collection in support of Canadian musicians. This collaboration marks a milestone as NXNE celebrates 30 years of defining the future of music and culture.

The limited-edition collection will be available in selected Canadian Ardene locations and online at ardene.com capturing the energy, creativity, and passion that NXNE represents. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Unison Fund, a non-profit organization providing essential financial assistance, mental health support, and crisis relief to Canadian musicians.

NXNE and Ardene

"For three decades, NXNE has been a launchpad for groundbreaking artists and a hub for creative expression," said Michael Hollett, Founder and President of NXNE. "Partnering with Ardene, a brand that shares our passion for music culture and self-expression, allows us to amplify our mission to support the Canadian music ecosystem while celebrating the artists who define its future."

Ardene's connection to music culture and its commitment to creative self-expression aligns perfectly with NXNE's ethos of breaking boundaries and championing diverse voices. The collection will feature iconic designs, including the famous NXNE Bunny, a symbol of creative expression and cultural influence.

"Ardene has always been about embracing self-expression and celebrating creativity," said Kelly Solti, Head of Marketing at Ardene. "As a proudly Canadian company, we're thrilled to partner with NXNE to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent within our music community and give back to those who make it all possible."

The Unison Fund has provided over $26 million in financial assistance to more than 10,000 Canadian music workers facing hardship since its inception. During the COVID-19 pandemic, requests for support increased by 3000%, underscoring the crucial role the charity plays in helping the music community.

"The Canadian music industry is built on passion and resilience," said Brian Huston, Board Chair, The Unison Fund. "Partnerships like this directly support Unison's ability to remain a safety net for those who make our industry thrive, ensuring music workers facing hardship have access to the help they need. We're grateful for this meaningful investment in the well-being of our community."

The NXNE x Ardene capsule collection will launch at the end of May offering fans a chance to show their love for music while supporting the artists and professionals who drive the industry.

About NXNE

Founded in 1995, NXNE has been at the forefront of Canada's music scene, championing music discovery and redefining live performance. Over the past 30 years, it has hosted more than 10,000 artists, drawn over 2 million fans, and generated more than $100 million in economic impact.

About Ardene

Ardene, a proudly Canadian destination for on-point, affordable fashion to make you look good and feel good, offers the latest trends and everyday essentials. With a commitment to creative style, Ardene has become a staple for self-expression and artistic influence.

About the Unison Fund

The Unison Fund, Canada's music industry charity, provides counselling and emergency financial support services to the Canadian music community in times of hardship. For over a decade, Unison has been committed to helping producers, engineers, singers/songwriters, musicians, production crews, and thousands more through their financial support and counselling and health solutions programs. For more information or to donate, please visit unisonfund.ca.

