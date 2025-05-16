Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.277 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(293) thousand, or $(0.11) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.153 million and quarterly net loss of ($284) thousand, or ($0.12) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024. Revenue grew by $124 thousand or 6% versus the first quarter last year. Gross margin in the first quarter improved to 39.9% versus 38.8% last year, due primarily to increased pricing and better volumes. Research and Development investment remains high at more than 20% of revenue, primarily for SpinDx development, contributing significantly to the current period loss.

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that are driving market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. Sales of our newer L-series devices are mostly incremental to our installed base of FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. We continue to evolve the capability and certifications of these units to add more value and gain market share. Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and contributes to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

We believe our most important goal and best opportunity remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's proven capability to build easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We are therefore focusing our research and development efforts on leveraging the SpinDx technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk," to develop a series of devices and tests that can be used at roadside and in emergency rooms, forensic labs and workplace test sites to achieve a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse. Our SpinDx product enables rapid, on-site, and cost-effective drug testing using a centrifugal disk platform capable of detecting trace levels of drugs from small samples. Despite initial delays due to the pandemic, we have advanced the technology and filed our first utility patent application in 2024 for improvements to the system. SpinDx offers a unique advantage over competitors by isolating psychoactive delta-9-THC from its inactive metabolites, enabling more accurate impairment detection-especially critical for marijuana testing where competitive devices may yield false positives from non-impairing compounds. Beta testing with human subjects is set to begin in partnership with Anschutz Medical Center in Colorado, with commercial launch expected in 2026. We plan to launch the product in stages, beginning with a saliva-based system, followed by blood and breath sample capabilities, using our LX9 breathalyzer to produce a roadside marijuana breathalyzer system.

"Rapid drug testing is our biggest growth opportunity, and we believe that SpinDx will play an important role in addressing this unmet market need," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "We have chosen to prioritize long term value creation over short term profitability to fund this opportunity. We anticipate continued high research and development expenses in this final push toward commercialization and are excited to begin to show our customers this developmental model."

Additionally, in alignment with the evolving structure of the OTC Markets, Lifeloc has completed its application for the OTCID, which will be the new market tier of the OTC Markets, effective July 1, 2025. OTCID is the replacement for fully reporting companies from the OTC Pink Current Market, which will cease July 1, 2025. We believe the new OTCID standards will create greater market confidence than the OTC Pink and allow a more liquid marketplace for our shareholders.

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,522,457 $ 1,243,746 Accounts receivable, net 761,697 732,541 Inventories, net 2,941,549 2,996,397 Federal and state income taxes receivable 80,710 80,560 Prepaid expenses and other 369,688 40,045 Total current assets 5,676,101 5,093,289 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 1,349,839 1,349,839 Training courses 432,375 432,375 Office equipment, software and space modifications 254,333 254,333 Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications 226,356 226,356 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 805,012 787,664 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service 129,207 128,007 Less accumulated depreciation (3,719,290 ) (3,613,452 ) Total property and equipment, net 2,294,007 2,381,297 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 76,818 78,723 Deposits and other 12,823 12,261 Deferred income taxes 1,159,199 1,159,199 Total other assets 1,248,840 1,250,183 Total assets $ 9,218,948 $ 8,724,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 594,252 $ 251,627 Term loan payable, current portion 53,604 53,195 Subordinated debentures payable, current portion 7,933 - Customer and tenant deposits 124,209 43,814 Accrued expenses 244,634 293,981 Deferred revenue, current portion 62,437 54,458 Product warranty reserve 46,500 46,500 Total current liabilities 1,133,569 743,575 TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,099,722 1,119,152 SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of debt issuance costs 690,238 630,000 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 13,928 6,165 Total liabilities 2,937,457 2,498,892 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616 shares outstanding (2,664,116 outstanding at December 31, 2024) 5,934,314 5,586,014 Retained earnings 347,177 639,863 Total stockholders' equity 6,281,491 6,225,877 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,218,948 $ 8,724,769

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, REVENUES: 2025 2024 Product sales $ 2,263,047 $ 2,134,434 Royalties 5,671 10,936 Rental income 8,316 8,073 Total 2,277,034 2,153,443 COST OF SALES 1,368,468 1,318,136 GROSS PROFIT 908,566 835,307 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 469,680 555,599 Sales and marketing 334,556 345,009 General and administrative 384,878 314,926 Total 1,189,114 1,215,534 OPERATING (LOSS) (280,548 ) (380,227 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 12,357 17,672 Interest expense (24,495 ) (10,150 ) Total (12,138 ) 7,522 NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (292,686 ) (372,705 ) BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES - 88,899 NET (LOSS) $ (292,686 ) $ (283,806 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,694,599 2,454,116 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,694,599 2,454,116

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 2025 2024 Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Retained Earnings Total Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Retained Earnings Total Beginning balance 2,664,116 $ 5,586,014 $ 639,863 $ 6,225,877 2,454,116 $ 4,668,014 $ 1,692,811 $ 6,360,825 Warrants issued with subordinated debenture - 12,000 - 12,000 - - - - Issuance of shares from option exercise 88,500 336,300 - 336,300 - - - - Net (loss) - - (292,686 ) (292,686 ) - - (283,806 ) (283,806 ) Ending balance 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ 347,177 $ 6,281,491 2,454,116 $ 4,668,014 $ 1,409,005 $ 6,077,019

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2025 2024 Net (loss) $ (292,686 ) $ (283,806 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 107,577 51,085 Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change - 17,500 Deferred taxes, net change - (88,899 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable (29,156 ) 55,219 Inventories 54,848 (10,171 ) Federal and state income taxes receivable (150 ) - Prepaid expenses and other (329,643 ) (160,989 ) Deposits and other (562 ) (154,012 ) Accounts payable 342,625 153,929 Income taxes payable - (44,952 ) Customer and tenant deposits 80,395 (17,667 ) Accrued expenses (49,347 ) (153,395 ) Deferred revenue 15,742 (5,498 ) Net cash (used in) operating activities (100,357 ) (641,656 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of office equipment, software and space modifications - (16,572 ) Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications (17,348 ) (41,858 ) Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service (1,200 ) - Patent filing expense - (21,708 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (18,548 ) (80,138 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (13,684 ) (13,287 ) Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture 75,000 - Issuance of shares from option exercise 336,300 - Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities 397,616 (13,287 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 278,711 (735,081 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,243,746 1,766,621 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 1,522,457 $ 1,031,540 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 19,324 $ 9,073 Cash paid for income tax $ 150 $ 6,440 Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued with subordinated debenture $ 12,000 $ -

