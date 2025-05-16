Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter Financial Highlights
Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.277 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(293) thousand, or $(0.11) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.153 million and quarterly net loss of ($284) thousand, or ($0.12) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024. Revenue grew by $124 thousand or 6% versus the first quarter last year. Gross margin in the first quarter improved to 39.9% versus 38.8% last year, due primarily to increased pricing and better volumes. Research and Development investment remains high at more than 20% of revenue, primarily for SpinDx development, contributing significantly to the current period loss.
We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that are driving market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. Sales of our newer L-series devices are mostly incremental to our installed base of FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. We continue to evolve the capability and certifications of these units to add more value and gain market share. Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and contributes to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.
We believe our most important goal and best opportunity remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's proven capability to build easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We are therefore focusing our research and development efforts on leveraging the SpinDx technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk," to develop a series of devices and tests that can be used at roadside and in emergency rooms, forensic labs and workplace test sites to achieve a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse. Our SpinDx product enables rapid, on-site, and cost-effective drug testing using a centrifugal disk platform capable of detecting trace levels of drugs from small samples. Despite initial delays due to the pandemic, we have advanced the technology and filed our first utility patent application in 2024 for improvements to the system. SpinDx offers a unique advantage over competitors by isolating psychoactive delta-9-THC from its inactive metabolites, enabling more accurate impairment detection-especially critical for marijuana testing where competitive devices may yield false positives from non-impairing compounds. Beta testing with human subjects is set to begin in partnership with Anschutz Medical Center in Colorado, with commercial launch expected in 2026. We plan to launch the product in stages, beginning with a saliva-based system, followed by blood and breath sample capabilities, using our LX9 breathalyzer to produce a roadside marijuana breathalyzer system.
"Rapid drug testing is our biggest growth opportunity, and we believe that SpinDx will play an important role in addressing this unmet market need," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "We have chosen to prioritize long term value creation over short term profitability to fund this opportunity. We anticipate continued high research and development expenses in this final push toward commercialization and are excited to begin to show our customers this developmental model."
Additionally, in alignment with the evolving structure of the OTC Markets, Lifeloc has completed its application for the OTCID, which will be the new market tier of the OTC Markets, effective July 1, 2025. OTCID is the replacement for fully reporting companies from the OTC Pink Current Market, which will cease July 1, 2025. We believe the new OTCID standards will create greater market confidence than the OTC Pink and allow a more liquid marketplace for our shareholders.
About Lifeloc Technologies
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.
Easycal® and Phoenix® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
SpinDx is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,522,457
$
1,243,746
Accounts receivable, net
761,697
732,541
Inventories, net
2,941,549
2,996,397
Federal and state income taxes receivable
80,710
80,560
Prepaid expenses and other
369,688
40,045
Total current assets
5,676,101
5,093,289
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:
Land
317,932
317,932
Building
1,928,795
1,928,795
Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software
569,448
569,448
Production equipment, software and space modifications
1,349,839
1,349,839
Training courses
432,375
432,375
Office equipment, software and space modifications
254,333
254,333
Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications
226,356
226,356
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications
805,012
787,664
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service
129,207
128,007
Less accumulated depreciation
(3,719,290
)
(3,613,452
)
Total property and equipment, net
2,294,007
2,381,297
OTHER ASSETS:
Patents, net
76,818
78,723
Deposits and other
12,823
12,261
Deferred income taxes
1,159,199
1,159,199
Total other assets
1,248,840
1,250,183
Total assets
$
9,218,948
$
8,724,769
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
594,252
$
251,627
Term loan payable, current portion
53,604
53,195
Subordinated debentures payable, current portion
7,933
-
Customer and tenant deposits
124,209
43,814
Accrued expenses
244,634
293,981
Deferred revenue, current portion
62,437
54,458
Product warranty reserve
46,500
46,500
Total current liabilities
1,133,569
743,575
TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and
debt issuance costs
1,099,722
1,119,152
SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of
debt issuance costs
690,238
630,000
DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion
13,928
6,165
Total liabilities
2,937,457
2,498,892
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616
shares outstanding (2,664,116 outstanding at December 31, 2024)
5,934,314
5,586,014
Retained earnings
347,177
639,863
Total stockholders' equity
6,281,491
6,225,877
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,218,948
$
8,724,769
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
REVENUES:
2025
2024
Product sales
$
2,263,047
$
2,134,434
Royalties
5,671
10,936
Rental income
8,316
8,073
Total
2,277,034
2,153,443
COST OF SALES
1,368,468
1,318,136
GROSS PROFIT
908,566
835,307
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research, development, and sustaining engineering
469,680
555,599
Sales and marketing
334,556
345,009
General and administrative
384,878
314,926
Total
1,189,114
1,215,534
OPERATING (LOSS)
(280,548
)
(380,227
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
12,357
17,672
Interest expense
(24,495
)
(10,150
)
Total
(12,138
)
7,522
NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
(292,686
)
(372,705
)
BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
-
88,899
NET (LOSS)
$
(292,686
)
$
(283,806
)
NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.12
)
NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.12
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
2,694,599
2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
2,694,599
2,454,116
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
2025
2024
Common Stock Shares
Common Stock Amount
Retained Earnings
Total
Common Stock Shares
Common Stock Amount
Retained Earnings
Total
Beginning balance
2,664,116
$
5,586,014
$
639,863
$
6,225,877
2,454,116
$
4,668,014
$
1,692,811
$
6,360,825
Warrants issued with subordinated debenture
-
12,000
-
12,000
-
-
-
-
Issuance of shares from option exercise
88,500
336,300
-
336,300
-
-
-
-
Net (loss)
-
-
(292,686
)
(292,686
)
-
-
(283,806
)
(283,806
)
Ending balance
2,752,616
$
5,934,314
$
347,177
$
6,281,491
2,454,116
$
4,668,014
$
1,409,005
$
6,077,019
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
2025
2024
Net (loss)
$
(292,686
)
$
(283,806
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash
(used in) operating activities-
Depreciation and amortization
107,577
51,085
Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change
-
17,500
Deferred taxes, net change
-
(88,899
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities-
Accounts receivable
(29,156
)
55,219
Inventories
54,848
(10,171
)
Federal and state income taxes receivable
(150
)
-
Prepaid expenses and other
(329,643
)
(160,989
)
Deposits and other
(562
)
(154,012
)
Accounts payable
342,625
153,929
Income taxes payable
-
(44,952
)
Customer and tenant deposits
80,395
(17,667
)
Accrued expenses
(49,347
)
(153,395
)
Deferred revenue
15,742
(5,498
)
Net cash (used in) operating
activities
(100,357
)
(641,656
)
CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of office equipment, software and space modifications
-
(16,572
)
Purchases of research and development equipment, software and
space modifications
(17,348
)
(41,858
)
Purchases of research and development equipment, software and
space modifications not in service
(1,200
)
-
Patent filing expense
-
(21,708
)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(18,548
)
(80,138
)
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments made on term loan
(13,684
)
(13,287
)
Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture
75,000
-
Issuance of shares from option exercise
336,300
-
Net cash provided from (used in) financing
activities
397,616
(13,287
)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
278,711
(735,081
)
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
1,243,746
1,766,621
CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
1,522,457
$
1,031,540
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$
19,324
$
9,073
Cash paid for income tax
$
150
$
6,440
Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued with
subordinated debenture
$
12,000
$
-
