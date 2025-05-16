Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX: GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2025 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

Motions Votes For Number(1) %(2)





To fix the number of directors to be elected and appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6. 13,835,340 99.95





To elect the following persons as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.



David Will 13,163,045 95.47 Darcy Will 13,784,088 99.98 James McPherson 13,687,023 99.27 Timothy Sebastian 13,136,785 95.28 Jerry Van Someren 13,753,113 99.75 Peter Miles 13,753,113 99.75





To appoint Pivotal LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of such auditors. 13,838,012 99.97

Notes:

1. Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion.

2. Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

About Gamehost

Gamehost is corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Gamehost's operations include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel, Encore Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie, and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in Calgary.

Gamehost's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Corporation can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

