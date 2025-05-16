Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - The Houston-based digital marketing and web design agency Jeremy McGilvrey has announced the launch of an AI-powered conversion optimization service. The new offering uses machine learning and behavioral analytics to help businesses improve website and funnel performance through data-informed decision-making and real-time user behavior tracking.





Developed over several years of applied work in web strategy and UX optimization, the service is built to help companies identify user drop-off points, bottlenecks, and missed engagement opportunities across their digital ecosystems. Unlike traditional split testing or standard analytics platforms, the system continuously monitors user behavior and provides adaptive performance recommendations as data evolves.

"Most businesses don't have a traffic problem, they have a conversion problem," said Jeremy McGilvrey, founder and CEO of the agency. "This new service goes far beyond standard testing. It gives clients a dynamic system that learns, adapts, and improves, without relying on guesswork."

Applied Behavioral Data Meets Automated Decision Support

The conversion optimization service leverages AI and predictive modeling to analyze how users move through websites and funnels. With real-time insights into engagement patterns, load times, and form drop-off points, clients are able to pinpoint exactly where user experience is breaking down, and how to fix it.

This approach enables updates to:

Page structure and visual hierarchy

Headline clarity and call-to-action performance

Checkout and form flow design

Device responsiveness and mobile optimization

Personalized user targeting based on live segmentation

The agency reports that clients using the service have seen improved on-site retention, increased lead quality, and measurable lifts in average order value, without expanding ad budgets.

Tailored for Growth-Focused Businesses

Jeremy McGilvrey's conversion optimization service is designed for companies generating traffic but experiencing underperformance in key conversion areas. The program is particularly suited to e-commerce brands, consultants, SaaS firms, and education platforms focused on scaling their digital performance.

Included in the service are:

Full-funnel performance audits and diagnostics

Clickstream heat mapping and behavior analysis

Machine learning-powered optimization roadmaps

Real-time A/B testing support

Monthly reporting tied to revenue outcomes

Clients may choose between advisory implementation or full-service execution delivered by the agency's internal optimization team.

Agency Expertise in Strategic, Conversion-Focused Design

Jeremy McGilvrey agency has worked with over 1,000 businesses worldwide across multiple verticals, combining high-level strategy with data-driven execution. The firm's reputation is built on user-first design, digital trust architecture, and a commitment to marketing systems that convert without gimmicks.

The launch of the AI-powered service is part of the agency's broader initiative to combine psychology, automation, and performance data into scalable infrastructure that helps businesses grow smarter, not louder.

About Jeremy McGilvrey (Agency)



Jeremy McGilvrey is a Houston-based digital marketing and web strategy agency specializing in high-conversion website design, sales funnel development, and behavioral optimization. The firm's work has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, and NBC. Led by founder and CEO Jeremy McGilvrey, the agency supports clients through ethical, system-based solutions to long-term growth.

