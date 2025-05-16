OneReg takes flight in the UK, shaping the future of aviation compliance with AI-driven innovation

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneReg, New Zealand's leading aviation operating system, has officially launched in the United Kingdom, marking a pivotal milestone in its global expansion strategy. With this move, OneReg reinforces its position as a fresh, cutting-edge solution in the ever-evolving world of aviation compliance.

Unlike traditional systems, OneReg offers a fully integrated platform that simplifies compliance management, enabling aviation operators to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape.

By harnessing the power of AI, OneReg is not only digitising compliance processes but also transforming them, allowing for smarter, more predictive compliance management. OneReg empowers aviation businesses to streamline operations, reduce errors, and maintain continuous compliance, future-proofing them against the complexities of the industry.

"We are entering the UK market at a time when aviation is facing unprecedented regulatory challenges. OneReg is here to meet this challenge head-on with a solution built for today's dynamic and fast-moving compliance needs.

"Our platform is not just another compliance tool - it's an innovative system designed to evolve alongside the industry, making compliance easier and more adaptive. This launch represents a huge step forward in our mission to drive meaningful change in global aviation and multi stakeholder collaboration," says Clint Cardozo, Chief Executive of OneReg.

As part of its expansion, OneReg has hired UK Country Manager Lisa Tomlins to lay the foundation for sustained growth in the region. Tomlins will work closely with local stakeholders to ensure the platform meets the unique regulatory demands of the UK and EU markets, while continuing to leverage new AI capabilities to refine and optimise compliance workflows.

"With the UK's rich aviation history and its forward-thinking regulatory framework, we see an ideal market to introduce our platform and revolutionise how operators meet regulatory demands. The agility of our platform means that we can offer a compliance solution that is not just reactive but anticipatory; keeping our clients ahead of regulatory & safety related impacts before they even occur," adds Cardozo.

The UK is just the beginning of OneReg's ambitious global expansion. With over 70% of New Zealand's regulated airports already using OneReg, and 20 airports in Australia onboard within the last five months, the company is positioning itself as a key player in the future of aviation compliance.

OneReg's platform is designed to foster collaboration across the aviation ecosystem, enhancing data sharing and connectivity between airports, airlines, and regulators. This interconnected network will bridge the current data gaps in the market, creating a more efficient, transparent, and secure environment for all aviation stakeholders.

In addition to its expansion efforts, OneReg will be participating in the SWIFT Europe conference in London on 20-21 May. As a sponsored partner, OneReg will showcase how its AI-powered solutions are leading the way in aviation compliance innovation.

With the aviation compliance software market set to surpass US$18 billion by 2033, OneReg is primed to capitalise on this growing demand, offering the industry a forward-looking, AI-integrated solution that can keep pace with the challenges of tomorrow.

About OneReg

OneReg is a next-generation platform for aviation, designed to simplify compliance and streamline operations. Within the complex regulatory environments of the aviation industry, OneReg connects airports and stakeholders through a single, integrated airport operating system. This system delivers operational clarity, real-time compliance, and powerful reporting.

Trusted by both domestic and international airports, OneReg gives you complete visibility across your operation - live insights to empower smarter decision-making and peace of mind that you're always audit-ready. Run a smoother operation with OneReg.

