OSLO, NORWAY (16 May 2025) - The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.59 (USD 0.155) as from today, 16 May 2025.
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|7,110
|7,190
|07:46
|7,105
|7,165
|07:43
OSLO, NORWAY (16 May 2025) - The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.59 (USD 0.155) as from today, 16 May 2025.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|TGS ASA: TGS - Ex dividend of NOK 1.59 per share today
|OSLO, NORWAY (16 May 2025) - The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.59 (USD 0.155) as from today, 16 May 2025.
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|TGS wraps up basin seismic survey to improve imaging of volcanic region
|09.05.
|Acquisition activity brings busy spell for TGS in Northern Europe
|09.05.
|TGS Nopec Geophysical reports Q1 results
|09.05.
|TGS Starts Summer Acquisition Activities in North Europe