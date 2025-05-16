Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTVY | ISIN: GB00BL9YR756 | Ticker-Symbol: 6WS
Tradegate
16.05.25 | 08:02
12,830 Euro
+0,31 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WISE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,93013,15009:17
12,92012,99009:17
PR Newswire
16.05.2025 07:54 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Advantech Collaborates with 20+ Partners for "Edge Computing & WISE-Edge in Action" Conference and Livestreamed Insight Studio Sessions at COMPUTEX 2025

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, has announced its activities for COMPUTEX 2025 under the theme "Edge Computing & WISE-Edge in Action". Highlights include the "Edge Computing & WISE-Edge in Action Conference 2025" on May 19 in Taipei, livestreamed from 13:30 to 15:30 (UTC+8). From May 20 to 23, Advantech will showcase a wide range of AI edge computing solutions at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, along with over 20 livestreamed Insight Studio sessions highlighting cutting-edge technologies and industry insights.

Advantech Edge Computing and WISE-Edge in Action Conference 2025

The global edge computing market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 24%, surpassing over USD 500 billion by 2034, according to IDC, Gartner, and other research firms. In response, Advantech will host its annual "Edge Computing & WISE-Edge in Action" conference on May 19, both online and on-site, offering insights into industrial transformation and the latest developments in edge computing and AI, with a focus on WISE-Edge's role in driving innovation.

KC Liu, Chairman of Advantech, will engage in a keynote dialogue with Dr. Lee-Feng Chien, former Managing Director of Google Taiwan, to explore how Edge Computing and Agentic AI are driving the real-world transformation. In addition, Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded Sector, will speak alongside Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., while Linda Tsai, President of Advantech Intelligent System Sector, will have a dialogue with Deepu Talla, VP and GM of Robotics and Edge AI, NVIDIA. These high-level exchanges with global technology leaders will examine the pivotal role of Edge AI in Autonomous Systems and Robotics (AS&R), and foster collaborative ecosystem development.

From May 20 to 23, Advantech will host over 20 livestreamed Insight Studio sessions covering key topics such as AI agents, edge server architecture, end-to-end AI platforms, cybersecurity, LLM/VLM deployment, and sustainability. The sessions will also explore the evolving landscape and future of Edge AI across verticals like smart cities, logistics, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, industrial IoT, and robotics.

Join Advantech at COMPUTEX 2025 and register for the live stream of Conference 2025 & Insight Studio Sessions. https://www.advantech.com/en/events/computex

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689038/Advantech_Edge_Computing_and_WISE_Edge_in_Action_Conference_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advantech-collaborates-with-20-partners-for-edge-computing--wise-edge-in-action-conference-and-livestreamed-insight-studio-sessions-at-computex-2025-302457484.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.