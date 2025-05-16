Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Full-stack growth agency Logik Digital today launched Patient Logik, a stand-alone subsidiary that helps chiropractic practices attract, convert, and retain patients through data-driven digital marketing. The new brand distills nearly 20 years of Logik Digital's SEO, paid ads, and CRO expertise into campaigns tailored to the clinical and regulatory demands of chiropractic care.

"Chiropractors face a unique marketing challenge: they sell relief and long-term wellness, not one-time products. After working shoulder-to-shoulder with healthcare clients for almost 20 years, we saw a clear need for a specialized partner that speaks chiropractic fluently. Patient Logik is that partner, combining our proven SEO, CRO, and paid-ads playbooks with industry-specific insights," said Hamzah Khadim, Co-Founder & CEO of Logik Digital.

Why a chiropractic-only agency-and why now?

Specialized buying journey: Patients move through distinct awareness, consideration, decision, and retention stages; broad-stroke "generalist" marketing often fails to address those nuances. Patient Logik's methodology maps custom content, local SEO, and Google Ads assets to each funnel layer, maximizing new-patient flow and lifetime value.

Credibility through experience: Logik Digital's track record in SEO, PPC, CRO, content, and web development provides Patient Logik with an unmatched foundation.

What Patient Logik delivers

Patient Logik unifies hyper-local SEO, conversion-first web design, Google Ads management, content marketing, automated email journeys, and reputation building into one seamless growth engine. Every tactic is mapped to the four patient-journey stages-awareness, consideration, decision, and retention-an approach recently spotlighted in industry coverage of the agency's pilot campaigns.

Foundational strengths

Specialist voice: Messaging, keyword research, and compliance workflows crafted exclusively for chiropractic clinics.

Transparent metrics: Real-time dashboards for keyword rankings and booked appointments

Hands-on partnership: Dedicated account managers backed by the same Toronto-based team that powers Logik Digital's award-winning results.

About Logik Digital

Logik Digital is a boutique agency specializing in SEO, PPC, CRO, content marketing, and web design. The firm focuses on measurable growth-leads, traffic, and conversions-for businesses across North America.

About Patient Logik

Patient Logik is a niche agency that offers end-to-end marketing exclusively for chiropractic practices. Its mission is to empower chiropractors to focus on patient care by providing a predictable pipeline of qualified appointments through world-class digital strategy.

