New research from Spain has sought to understand if dimethyl ether and ternary mixtures of carbon dioxide, dimethyl ether and butane could represent an alternative to propane in heat pump systems. Their analysis has shown dimethyl ether could be the best alternative to R290, as it offers the highest coefficient of performance values for both cooling and heating, and avoids issues related to temperature glide. Researchers from Spain's Jaume I University have tested different refrigerants that might be alternatives to propane (R290) in existing refrigeration and heat pump systems. The scientists ...

