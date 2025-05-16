Using Google Earth imagery and 2019-2022 Sentinel-2 datasets, Chinese scientists have developed a two-stage classification framework to obtain the annual global dataset of solar photovoltaic panels at 20-meter resolution from 2019 to 2022. A research team from China's Beijing Normal University has developed a novel method for the identification of PV panels worldwide and has created a global database for the years 2019-2022. Overall, in 2022, there were 6,469. 8 km2 of solar panels worldwide, a growth of more than 60% compared to 2019's 3,831. 6 km2. "This dataset offers unprecedented detail ...

