Freitag, 16.05.2025
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
WKN: A40KYH | ISIN: US9509151083 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.05.25 | 21:59
8,760 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
WeRide Launches Fully Driverless Robotaxi Trial Operations in Abu Dhabi, Broadens Service Coverage

Finanznachrichten News

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, announced the launch of fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi - the first deployment of its kind in the Middle East. Starting this quarter, a fleet of WeRide's Robotaxis will be piloted on public roads without a safety driver, marking a major milestone for smart mobility in Abu Dhabi.

WeRide announced the launch of fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi

Under this new phase, WeRide will also be extending its Robotaxi service coverage to include Al Maryah Island, the city's financial hub housing the Abu Dhabi Global Market; and Al Reem Island, a vibrant residential district. These new zones build on WeRide's existing Robotaxi network, which has been safely serving Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and routes connecting to Zayed International Airport since 2021.

"WeRide makes history as the first company to pilot fully driverless Robotaxis in the Middle East region, showcasing our autonomous leadership in one of the world's most dynamic urban environments," said Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide. "In parallel, we're expanding commercial service to high-demand areas like Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands - bringing smart mobility solutions to more users in the Middle East. Together, these demonstrate our technological maturity while moving us closer to mass commercialization of Robotaxis."

WeRide is accelerating its global expansion, with the UAE as a key market. In July 2023, the company received the UAE's first and only national license for self-driving vehicles, authorizing testing and operation of autonomous vehicles on public roads nationwide. In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched their ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi, marking the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the US and China.

Commercial driverless rides and additional service areas will be introduced from summer 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. The company operates in over 30 cities across 10 countries, holding driverless permits in China, the UAE, Singapore, France and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine's 2024 "The Future 50" list.

Media Contact: pr@weride.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689122/AbuDhabi1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/weride-launches-fully-driverless-robotaxi-trial-operations-in-abu-dhabi-broadens-service-coverage-302457518.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
