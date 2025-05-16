ROYC, the leading provider of complete private markets operating systems, announces the structuring of a new access fund for Private Wealth launched in collaboration with The Riverside Company. The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments and today has over $12 billion in assets under management. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.

The Riverside's proven investment strategy of acquiring and developing high-potential European SMEs in resilient, growth-oriented sectors, including technology and software, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and consumer products. "This fund represents a unique opportunity for wealth investors to access value creation generally reserved for institutional investors," says Karsten Langer, Managing Partner at Riverside Europe and continues, "The lower mid-market offers structural advantages, including attractive entry tickets, less competition and growth potential."

ROYC's Platform-as-a-Service enables cross-border distribution

ROYC has acted as the structuring and financial technology partner for Riverside, creating an investment vehicle tailored to the needs of Riverside and providing seamless integration to accelerate time to market. By leveraging its established setup in Luxembourg, and modern financial technology backbone, ROYC has delivered a bespoke and cost-efficient solution for cross-European private wealth distribution. In addition, ROYC's embedded cloud infrastructure which streamlines and digitalizes all middle- and back-office processes allows scalable investor management across the fund lifecycle.

"We are delighted to work with Riverside to support the structuring of this investment vehicle. As wealth management increasingly embraces private markets, seamless, rapid, and cost-efficient distribution solutions are becoming more critical than ever. By combining structuring expertise with digital automation of operational processes, we enable our partners to scale faster and distribute smarter," said Octavian Popescu, CEO of ROYC.

About ROYC

ROYC is the leading European B2B financial technology company that provides a complete private markets operating system, empowering private equity firms, banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices to seamlessly access, distribute, and manage private investments at scale. As private markets expand, financial institutions require scalable, technology-driven solutions to manage complexity, optimizing fund operations, and delivering exceptional client experiences. ROYC combines state-of-the-art private markets technology with tailored fund structuring and investment solutions. Its intuitive, scalable platform replaces manual processes with automation and real-time data access, transforming how private market investments are managed across the entire fund lifecycle.

