PR Newswire
16.05.2025 08:36 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires TeleAlarm Group in Germany

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired TeleAlarm Group ('TeleAlarm'), a European provider of remote care technology that combines hardware and software solutions, enabling independent living across the social care and home care segment, based in Germany.

"I am very pleased to welcome TeleAlarm into ASSA ABLOY, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within the Senior Care business area, and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"TeleAlarm is a leading provider of remote care technology that combines hardware and software solutions, serving a broad range of customers across the social care and home care segment. TeleAlarm is an excellent addition to Global Solutions and, with its strong R&D capabilities and high-quality solutions, it will expand our core capabilities and offerings across the Senior Care business area. I look forward to working with TeleAlarms's successful and experienced team," says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

TeleAlarm was founded in 1956 and has some 70 employees. The main office is based in Leipzig, Germany. TeleAlarm will be part of Global Solutions business area Senior Care.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 29 (approx. MSEK 330) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-telealarm-group-in-germany,c4151309

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4151309/3452394.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/telealarm-image,c3409998

TeleAlarm image

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-telealarm-group-in-germany-302457521.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
