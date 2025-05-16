HONG KONG, May 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Payment Cards Group Limited ("PCG)", a cloud-native payment processor and acquirer, and its members achieved multiple milestones in April this year, actively empowering Hong Kong's innovation and technology sector as well as its mega-event economy through innovative payment technologies. BBMSL, the payment solutions provider under PCG, was honored as "Best Digital Payment Service Provider" at the EDigest Brand Awards 2025. PCG's digital payment acceptance business, Yedpay, continued to support various local mega events, including the Tsing Yi Bamboo Theater 2025 and the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2025. Meanwhile, PCG's startup business, A3A, Asia's first cloud-based processing and settlement platform, was invited to participate in InnoEX 2025 and the Hong Kong ICT Awards (FinTech) 2024 Post-Award Networking Event.BBMSL pioneers digital payment innovation, garnering industry recognitionSince officially joining the PCG Group in December 2024, BBMSL has continuously driven innovative development within the local payment ecosystem. Guided by its "Payment Beyond Imagination" hilosophy and "Merchant-First" strategy, BBMSL was recently honored as "Best Digital Payment Service Provider" by EDigest at the EDigest Brand Awards 2025, affirming BBMSL' exceptional contributions in providing innovative, secure payment solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).In terms of industry events, PCG was one of the Gold Sponsors at the GS1 Hong Kong Annual Members Dinner held on April 8. BBMSL represented PCG at the event, showcasing the latest digital payment solutions and engaging with over 500 industry leaders to explore collaboration opportunities.Additionally, on April 13, BBMSL was one of the supporting organizations for the IOT Data Hackathon 2025 Awards Ceremony at InnoEX 2025, witnessing young industry talent leverage IoT data to create innovative solutions for smart business and smart living.Recently, BBMSL was featured in an article by Capital HK, highlighting how the strategic integration between PCG and BBMSL is reshaping the payment ecosystem. Through the integration with A3A, BBMSL has successfully increased payment efficiency by 25%, while leveraging PCG's status as a card scheme-recognized acquirer to optimize processes and enhance fund security. Looking ahead, BBMSL and PCG will continue to collaborate closely to advance digital payment development in Hong Kong and usher in a new phase of comprehensive service.For the full article, please visit: https://www.capital-hk.com/column/blogger-AvyYu-20250424Yedpay supports mega-event economy, promoting a cashless societyYedpay has continued to promote a cashless society in Hong Kong and has recently successfully supported several local mega events, which showcased the diverse applications of digital payment technology. For sporting events, Yedpay provided digital payment services for the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2025 from March 28 to 30, which allowed spectators to experience smooth cashless transactions. In terms of cultural activities, Yedpay provided a full range of digital payment services for the activity booths at the Tsing Yi Bamboo Theater 2025 from April 9 to 13, including POS terminals and QR code payment solutions, which enabled citizens and tourists to enjoy the convenience of modern payment technology while experiencing the traditional bamboo theater culture.Additionally, Yedpay provided digital payment services at the Coldplay and Nicholas Tse concerts held in April, which enabled fans to enjoy instant transactions and contributing to Hong Kong's development as a smart city.A3A was invited to participate in InnoEX 2025 and the Hong Kong ICT Awards (FinTech) 2024 Post-Award Networking EventThanks to its innovative financial cloud solutions, A3A, a member of PCG, was awarded the "Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024: FinTech Award" last year. In April this year, A3A was invited to join two major innovation and technology events, demonstrating its leadership in the payment technology industry.At InnoEX 2025, held from April 13 to 16, A3A was invited by Hong Kong's Digital Policy Office (DPO) to showcase its award-winning payment processing innovations and future developments. During the exhibition, the A3A team engaged in insightful conversations with numerous industry experts to explore future trends in payment technology and establish valuable cooperative relationships.In the same month, A3A was invited by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA) to attend the Hong Kong ICT Awards (FinTech) 2025 Kick-off Briefing & 2024 Post-Award Networking Event. During the event, the A3A team shared its strategic directions, including how A3A is redefining digital payments and secure data ecosystems, along with its plan to accelerate growth and adoption of its cloud payment processing platform.These key participations not only showcase PCG's technological capability, but also lay a solid foundation for future development. Moving forward, PCG will continue to collaborate with its enterprise members to enhance payment solutions, providing safer and more efficient payment services, and promoting Hong Kong's vision of becoming a cashless society.About Payment Cards Group ("PCG")The Payment Cards Group Limited ("PCG") is an innovative and leading payment technology company with operations in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2016, PCG has become an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks. Yedpay, a member of PCG, has firmly established itself as a digital payment acceptance business in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, A3A, another member of PCG, has developed a cloud-native payment processing platform that operates through RESTful APIs, significantly reducing costs and streamlining complex processes while providing users with real-time transaction data and insights. As an acquiring processor, PCG serves as the backbone infrastructure of the entire payment industry by its Asia's 1st cloud-based processing and settlement platform. Rooted in Hong Kong with a global vison, PCG seeks to empower merchants with cutting-edge payment technology solutions and drive high-quality development in the global payment ecosystem. For more information, please visit PCG's website: https://www.yedpay.com/en/For media enquiries, please contact:The Payment Cards Group LimitedAlice SiuEmail: alice.siu@a3a.globalTel: (852) 9192 8145AJA (IR and Communications)Avy YuEmail: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hkTel: (852) 9500 4443Eudice LawEmail: eudice.law@ajacapital.com.hkTel: (852) 9326 1113Source: The Payment Cards Group Limited (PCG)