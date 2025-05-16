An electrician in South Australia has been convicted and fined for providing false or misleading documents in the nation's small-scale renewable energy scheme. From pv magazine Australia Following an investigation by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER), an electrician in South Australia has been convicted and fined for providing false or misleading documents in the Small-Scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES). Liam Sheppard pleaded guilty to charges relating to 62 solar system installations. Sheppard falsely claimed to have installed or supervised these installations. In doing so, he submitted false ...

