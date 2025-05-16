P&V Group, a Belgian cooperative insurance group, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), have announced that P&V Group has successfully migrated Guidewire's core applications to Guidewire Cloud Platform, helping to power its underwriting, billing and claims operations.

P&V Group has been a Guidewire customer since 2014 and has become the first Belgian insurance company to move InsuranceSuite, as well as Guidewire digital, data and analytics solutions, from an on-premises environment to Guidewire Cloud Platform. The migrations will enable P&V to simplify its IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market conditions, and deliver more value to its policyholders.

Rudi Serron, IT Strategy Governance Director, P&V Group, said: "The professional collaboration between the P&V Group team and the Guidewire team has enabled a smooth transition to the cloud. The platform allows us to remain current thanks to regular updates of features and application capabilities. We are already enjoying the benefits of the migration, including an enhanced focus on innovation, with Open APIs and access to a wide-ranging Marketplace of leading insurtechs."

Johan Dekens, Member of the Executive Committee and responsible for People and Technology at P&V Group, said: "I would like to thank the local Guidewire team for their hard work and dedication in helping us to facilitate a successful transition to Guidewire Cloud Platform. This is a strategic decision which will be the bedrock of P&V Group's growth over the next decade. It allows us to be more agile and flexible, helping us overcome the challenges we face, adapt to changing market dynamics, and address heightened customer expectations."

Will McAllister, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA at Guidewire, said: "P&V Group is a great example of a European insurer which is dedicated to continuous innovation in the pursuit of enhancing customer experience. Guidewire Cloud Platform is the ideal platform to support this ambition, helping P&V Group to remove technical debt, improve operational efficiency, and grow profitably.

"All of Guidewire is immensely proud of the partnership that we have built with P&V Group over the last 11 years, and we are privileged to call them a customer. I am excited to see the partnership continue to thrive in the years ahead as P&V Group takes advantage of all Guidewire Cloud Platform has to offer."

About P&V Insurance

P&V Group is a cooperative insurance group in Belgium. The organization provides insurance solutions to individuals, businesses and institutions through its various distribution channels and brands. For more information, please visit www.pvgroup.be.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

