Decent Cybersecurity announces its participation at DSEI Japan 2025 as the only Slovak cybersecurity company exhibiting at this premier defense event in Makuhari Messe, Chiba (May 21-23, 2025).

The company will showcase its advanced post-quantum security solutions for aerospace, defense, and space sectors, including SpaceShield STM, DroneCrypt UTM, and QuantumProof Protocol.

"The Indo-Pacific region represents a critical frontier for post-quantum cybersecurity innovation as quantum computing advances threaten traditional encryption," said Matej Michalko, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Decent Cybersecurity. "Our participation demonstrates our commitment to offering Japanese defense and space agencies access to European-certified, quantum-resistant security solutions that protect critical infrastructure against emerging threats."

As a holder of NATO, EU, and national security clearances at the "Secret" level, Decent Cybersecurity brings unique post-quantum security credentials to the Japanese defense market, where cybersecurity partnerships are increasingly prioritized amid regional security challenges.

Visit stand H7-158 at DSEI Japan 2025.

About Decent Cybersecurity:

Decent Cybersecurity is a forerunner in cybersecurity, utilizing AI, post-quantum cryptography and quantum-resistant blockchain for enhanced data protection. The company serves space and satellite communications, aerospace and defense, drone and unmanned traffic management, and government sectors. ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified by TÜV SÜD, Decent Cybersecurity holds national, EU, and NATO security clearances at the Secret level. With offices across Europe (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Ireland, UK), the company is registered with the European Space Agency and European Commission, providing cutting-edge solutions that safeguard critical information and infrastructure in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

