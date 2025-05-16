EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE

1. Details of issuer Name: Vonovia SE Street: Universitätsstraße 133 Postal code: 44803 City: Bochum

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 09 May 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.01 % 0.97 % 3.98 % 822852925 Previous notification 1.93 % 0.3 % 2.23 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1ML7J1 0 24795913 0 % 3.01 % Total 24795913 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Long Call Options 16/05/2025 - 17/12/2027 1564662 0.19 % Right of Use over ADR At any time 686 0 % Right of Use over Shares 20/03/2026 At any time 230498 0.03 % Right to Recall of Lent Shares At any time 2938195 0.36 % Total 4734041 0.58 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Short Put Options 19/12/2025 - 19/06/2026 Physical 1200000 0.15 % Equity Swaps 13/06/2025 - 04/08/2031 Cash 18293 0 % Equity Swaps 21/07/2025 - 22/06/2028 Physical 611000 0.07 % Reverse convertible (CH1428198597) 20/03/2026 Physical 62164 0.01 % Swaps On Baskets 14/01/2026 Cash 20017 0 % Right of Use over Reverse covertible At any time Cash 1055766 0.13 % Right of Use over Reverse covertible At any time Physical 913 0 % Short Put Options 04/17/2026 Cash 266655 0.03 % Total 3234808 0.39 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Bank (Canada) % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Financial Services Inc. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

15 May 2025





