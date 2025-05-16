Anzeige
16.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
Creditflux announces 2025 CLO Manager Awards winners

Finanznachrichten News

The Creditflux awards are the only credit fund and CLO industry awards solely determined by data and metrics, showcasing the market's best performers

LONDON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creditflux, a Debtwire service and part of ION Analytics, and the leading source for CLO and credit trading news, data, and analysis globally, hosted its 17th annual CLO Manager Awards at the Nobu Hotel in London on 15 May 2025. The global collateralized loan obligation (CLO) community came together to recognize the best-performing CLOs, managers, and funds across the USD 1.4tn global CLO market.

ION Analytics

This year, over 90 CLO managers and CLO fund managers submitted performance data for the awards. The category winners were announced live during the Creditflux Manager Awards Dinner, attended by 350 guests.

The awards ceremony took place on the second day of the Creditflux CLO Symposium, a two-day event that connected CLO investors with leading arrangers, managers, and advisors in global structured finance. The Symposium offered valuable insights into how the spike in volatility and uncertainty is impacting the US and European CLO markets, highlighting key opportunities in both primary and secondary markets.

"The CLO market has proved to be resilient in the face of recent volatility, following what was a standout 2024 that set new records for issuance volumes and spread levels, all the while managing the challenges of low loan supply and the rise of LMEs," said Lisa Lee, Managing Editor of Creditflux. "We are delighted to celebrate the best performers in the industry, presenting awards to the top managers who triumphed last year."

More details on the methodology for the awards can be found here. The winners are:

2025 CLO Manager Awards winners

Award Categories

CLO/Fund

Manager

Best new US CLO

AGL Core CLO 31

AGL Credit Management

Best new European CLO

Sound Point Euro CLO 11

Sound Point Capital Management

Best US CLO

Regatta XIX Funding

Napier Park Global Capital

Best European CLO

Sculptor European CLO IX

Sculptor Capital Management

Best redeemed US CLO

Madison Park Funding XIII

UBS Asset Management

Best redeemed European
CLO

ALME Loan Funding III

Apollo Global Management
(Redding Ridge)

Best new middle-market
CLO

Cerberus Loan Funding XXXIX

Cerberus Business Finance

Best middle-market CLO

Golub Capital Partners

CLO 46(M)

Golub Capital

Best private closed-end CLO
fund

GoldenTree Loan Management
I LP

GoldenTree Asset Management

Best public closed-end CLO
fund

Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Funds, LLC

Best CLO fund (<$150m
AUM)

Lupus Alpha CLO Opportunity
Notes I

Lupus Alpha Asset Management

Best CLO fund (>$150m
AUM)

Alcentra Structured Credit
Opportunities Fund II

Alcentra

Best US boutique CLO
manager


Muzinich

Best European boutique CLO
manager


Fidelity International

Best MM CLO manager


Golub Capital

Best US CLO manager


GoldenTree Asset Management

Best European CLO manager


Sound Point Capital Management

Creditflux manager of the
year


GoldenTree Asset Management

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Analytics

ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data, market intelligence, and software to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. For more information, visit https://ionanalytics.com.

About Creditflux

Creditflux, by Debtwire is the leading source for CLO and credit trading news, data, and analysis globally. Established in 2001, its team of journalists and analysts in New York and London produces daily content online and a monthly print magazine that is the publication of choice for many market professionals, including investors, dealers, brokers, analysts, and service providers. Creditflux is an ION Analytics service.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

