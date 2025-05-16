Creditflux announces 2025 CLO Manager Awards winners

The Creditflux awards are the only credit fund and CLO industry awards solely determined by data and metrics, showcasing the market's best performers
LONDON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creditflux, a Debtwire service and part of ION Analytics, and the leading source for CLO and credit trading news, data, and analysis globally, hosted its 17th annual CLO Manager Awards at the Nobu Hotel in London on 15 May 2025. The global collateralized loan obligation (CLO) community came together to recognize the best-performing CLOs, managers, and funds across the USD 1.4tn global CLO market.
This year, over 90 CLO managers and CLO fund managers submitted performance data for the awards. The category winners were announced live during the Creditflux Manager Awards Dinner, attended by 350 guests.
The awards ceremony took place on the second day of the Creditflux CLO Symposium, a two-day event that connected CLO investors with leading arrangers, managers, and advisors in global structured finance. The Symposium offered valuable insights into how the spike in volatility and uncertainty is impacting the US and European CLO markets, highlighting key opportunities in both primary and secondary markets.
"The CLO market has proved to be resilient in the face of recent volatility, following what was a standout 2024 that set new records for issuance volumes and spread levels, all the while managing the challenges of low loan supply and the rise of LMEs," said Lisa Lee, Managing Editor of Creditflux. "We are delighted to celebrate the best performers in the industry, presenting awards to the top managers who triumphed last year."
More details on the methodology for the awards can be found here. The winners are:
2025 CLO Manager Awards winners
Award Categories
CLO/Fund
Manager
Best new US CLO
AGL Core CLO 31
AGL Credit Management
Best new European CLO
Sound Point Euro CLO 11
Sound Point Capital Management
Best US CLO
Regatta XIX Funding
Napier Park Global Capital
Best European CLO
Sculptor European CLO IX
Sculptor Capital Management
Best redeemed US CLO
Madison Park Funding XIII
UBS Asset Management
Best redeemed European
ALME Loan Funding III
Apollo Global Management
Best new middle-market
Cerberus Loan Funding XXXIX
Cerberus Business Finance
Best middle-market CLO
Golub Capital Partners
CLO 46(M)
Golub Capital
Best private closed-end CLO
GoldenTree Loan Management
GoldenTree Asset Management
Best public closed-end CLO
Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Oxford Funds, LLC
Best CLO fund (<$150m
Lupus Alpha CLO Opportunity
Lupus Alpha Asset Management
Best CLO fund (>$150m
Alcentra Structured Credit
Alcentra
Best US boutique CLO
Muzinich
Best European boutique CLO
Fidelity International
Best MM CLO manager
Golub Capital
Best US CLO manager
GoldenTree Asset Management
Best European CLO manager
Sound Point Capital Management
Creditflux manager of the
GoldenTree Asset Management
