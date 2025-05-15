Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust: Canadian Net REIT Announces 2025 First-Quarter Results and a Distribution Increase

MONTRÉAL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust ("Canadian Net" or the "REIT") (TSX-V: NET.UN) today reported its results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2025 ("Q1 2025"). The REIT also announced an increase in annual distributions and distributions for July, August and September 2025.

"This was a solid quarter for Canadian Net, with FFO per unit growing by 8% as we are now reaping the benefits of our capital recycling program and reinvestments we've made in recent months," said Kevin Henley, President and CEO of the REIT. "In addition to the positive contributions from our recent acquisitions, our necessity-based niche continues to perform exceptionally well, and the ongoing decline in interest rates is further reinforcing these favourable conditions. We're also pleased to announce an increase in our distribution, supported by the enhanced profitability driven by actions we took in prior years."

RESULTS FOR Q1 2025

Canadian Net reported Funds from operations1 ("FFO") of $3.38 million, or $0.164 per unit, an increase of 8% compared to $3.13 million, or $0.152 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024").

Rental income was $6.9 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 4.7% from Q1 2024. Net Operating Income1 ("NOI") in Q1 2025 was $5.0 million, an increase of 3.3% from Q1 2024, reflecting an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions.

The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $10.2 million in Q1 2025 compared to net income of $1.3 million in Q1 2024.

The increase in FFO1 is derived from higher rental income from property acquisitions and lower interest charges on credit facilities. The increase in NOI1 was mainly attributable to the increase in rental income from property acquisitions. Finally, the variance in net income attributable to unitholders is primarily attributable to the change in the fair value of investment properties.

DISTRIBUTIONS

Starting in July 2025, the annual distribution will go from $0.345 to $0.350 per unit, representing an increase of 1.5%. With this increase, Canadian Net's distributions have increased 180% since its first distributions in 2012.

Canadian Net announced that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.02917 per unit, representing $0.35 per unit on an annualized basis, on July 31st, August 29th and September 29th, 2025, to unitholders of record on July 15th, August 15th and September 15th, 2025, respectively.

The tables below represent other financial highlights and the reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures for Q1 2025 and Q1 2024. This information should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarters ended March 31st, 2025 and March 31st, 2024.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

3 months

Periods ended March 31 2025 2024 ? % Financial info Property rental income 6,848,977 6,539,597 309,380 5 % Net income and comprehensive income (loss) 10,181,260 1,261,106 8,920,154 707 % NOI (1) 4,976,365 4,818,187 158,178 3 % FFO (1) 3,378,163 3,126,921 251,242 8 % AFFO (1) 3,298,952 3,082,021 216,931 7 % EBITDA (1) 11,958,886 3,090,121 8,868,765 287 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 4,785,862 4,710,759 75,103 2 % Investment properties 295,093,745 276,395,720 18,698,025 7 % Adjusted investment properties (1) 344,781,633 329,720,701 15,060,932 5 % Total assets 321,276,862 306,832,564 14,444,298 5 % Mortgages 142,478,077 129,866,744 12,611,333 10 % Long-term debt - 30,000 (30,000 ) (100 %) Current portion of mortgages and long-term debt 16,376,220 19,256,906 (2,880,686 ) (15 %) Mortgages on investment properties held for sale - 2,762,860 (2,762,860 ) (100 %) Credit facilities 13,545,000 16,115,000 (2,570,000 ) (16 %) Total convertible debentures 5,866,277 5,646,673 219,604 4 % Total equity 138,056,530 129,136,416 8,920,114 7 % Weighted average units o/s - basic 20,566,343 20,532,438 33,905 - Amounts on a per unit basis FFO(1) 0.164 0.152 0.012 8 % AFFO(1) 0.160 0.150 0.010 7 % Distributions 0.086 0.086 - - (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the sections "Non-IFRS financial measures".



NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures: FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, NOI, and Adjusted Investment Properties. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Canadian Net has presented such non-IFRS measures as management of the Trust believes they are relevant measures of Canadian Net's underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the Trust. Please refer to the "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section in Canadian Net's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2025, available under Canadian Net's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

In addition, below are the reconciling tables for the non-IFRS measures used in this press release.

Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties

As at March 31 2025 2024 ? Investment Properties Developed properties 295,093,745 276,395,720 7 % Investment properties held for sale - 5,078,232 (100 %) Joint Venture Ownership(1) Developed properties 47,992,251 45,582,774 5 % Properties under development 1,695,637 2,663,975 (36 %) Adjusted Investment Properties(2) 344,781,633 329,720,701 5 % (1) Represents Canadian Net's proportionate share (2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS financial measures"

Results of Operations

3 months

Periods ended March 31 2025 2024 ? Rental Income 6,848,977 6,539,597 309,380 Operating expenses (1,872,612 ) (1,721,410 ) (151,202 ) Net Operating Income(1) 4,976,365 4,818,187 158,178 Share of net income from investments in joint ventures 531,226 212,937 318,289 Change in fair values of investment properties 7,110,532 (1,429,609 ) 8,540,141 Unit-based compensation (369,927 ) (245,177 ) (124,750 ) Administrative expenses (285,728 ) (270,697 ) (15,031 ) Financial expenses (1,781,208 ) (1,824,535 ) 43,327 Net income attributable to unitholders 10,181,260 1,261,106 8,920,154 FFO(1) 3,378,163 3,126,921 8 % FFO per unit(1) 0.164 0.152 8 % Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,566,343 20,532,438 33,905 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section "Non-IFRS financial measures"

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

3 months Periods ended March 31 2025 2024 ? Net income attributable to unitholders 10,181,260 1,261,106 8,920,154 ? in value of investment properties (7,110,532 ) 1,429,609 (8,540,141 ) ? in value of investment properties in joint ventures (62,752 ) 197,530 (260,282 ) Unit-based compensation 369,927 245,177 124,750 ? fair value adjustments on derivative financial instruments 260 (6,501 ) 6,761 FFO(1) 3,378,163 3,126,921 8 % FFO per unit(1) 0.164 0.152 8 % Distributions 1,773,437 1,770,629 2,808 Distributions per unit 0.086 0.086 - FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.078 0.066 18 % Distributions as a % of FFO(1) 52 % 57 % (5 %) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,566,343 20,532,438 33,905 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS financial measures"

Adjusted Funds from Operations

3 months Periods ended March 31 2025 2024 ? FFO (1) 3,378,163 3,126,921 251,242 Straight-line rent adjustment(2) (51,033 ) (36,583 ) (14,450 ) Maintenance/cap-ex on existing properties (28,178 ) (8,317 ) (19,861 ) AFFO(1) 3,298,952 3,082,021 7 % AFFO per unit(1) 0.160 0.150 7 % Distributions per unit 0.086 0.086 - AFFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.074 0.064 16 % Distributions as a % of AFFO(1) 54 % 57 % (3 %) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,566,343 20,532,438 33,905 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS financial measures" (2) Adjusted for the proportionate share of equity-accounted investments

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

3 months

Periods ended March 31 2025 2024 ? Net income attributable to unitholders 10,181,260 1,261,106 8,920,154 Net interest expense 1,777,626 1,829,015 (51,389 ) EBITDA(1) 11,958,886 3,090,121 8,868,765 ? in value of investment properties (7,110,532 ) 1,429,609 (8,540,141 ) ? in value of investment properties in joint ventures (62,752 ) 197,530 (260,282 ) ? in value of convertible debentures 260 (6,501 ) 6,761 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,785,862 4,710,759 2 % Interest expense 1,850,158 1,921,664 (71,506 ) Principal repayments 1,199,839 1,120,044 79,795 Debt service requirements 3,049,997 3,041,708 - Interest coverage ratio based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.6x 2.5x 0.1x Debt service coverage based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.6x 1.5x 0.1x (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section "Non-IFRS financial measures"

About Canadian Net - Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence on the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

The March 31, 2025, financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Canadian Net may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

