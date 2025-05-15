Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

NEWTON, Kan., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 2, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5 at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com under "Investor Conference Calls" on the "Shareholders" page.

Park reported net sales of $16,939,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 2, 2025 compared to $16,333,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 3, 2024 and $14,408,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter ended December 1, 2024. Park's net sales for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 were $62,026,000 compared to $56,004,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024. Net earnings for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter were $1,246,000 compared to $2,670,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings were $5,882,000 for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 compared to $7,473,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024. The 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter and 2025 fiscal year were comprised of 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, while the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and 2024 fiscal year were comprised of 14 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively.

Net earnings before special items for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,417,000 compared to $2,308,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings before special items for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 were $7,867,000 compared to $7,664,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter was $3,418,000 compared to $3,201,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,415,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2025 was $11,649,000 compared to $10,989,000 for fiscal year 2024.

During the 2025 fiscal year, the Company recorded $1,098,000 of pre-tax charges related to storm damage to the Company's facilities in Newton Kansas. During the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash tax charge of $2,147,000 related to the potential repatriation by the Company of undistributed foreign earnings on certain funds held by the Company's Singapore subsidiary. The Company also recorded a tax benefit of $957,000 in the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter related to the "running" or expiration of the statute of limitations for certain provisions for uncertain tax positions previously established by the Company. During the 2024 fiscal year, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special cash dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special cash dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter. The Company recorded $70,000 of pre-tax costs to settle an insurance claim as the result of the bankruptcy of an insurer and $38,000 of pre-tax recruiting fees in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $657,000 in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year primarily from the reductions of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statutes of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company's subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $224,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.13 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.12 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.11 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the 2025 fiscal year compared to $0.37 for the 2024 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.39 for the 2025 fiscal year compared to $0.38 for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13753688.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5 and on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com under "Investor Conference Calls" on the "Shareholders" page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13753688.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's website at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") financial measures, which include special items, such as a charge related to storm damage, a non-cash tax charge, reductions in uncertain tax positions, activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments, charges for modification of previously granted stock options, tax deductions becoming unavailable, costs to settle an insurance claim, and recruiting fees. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company's operating performance, since the Company's on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as "drones"), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com

Contact: Donna D'Amico-Annitto

486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500



Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts -unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended March 2, 2025 March 3, 2024 December 1, 2024 March 2, 2025 March 3, 2024 Sales $ 16,939 $ 16,333 $ 14,408 $ 62,026 $ 56,004 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,417 $ 2,308 $ 1,577 $ 7,867 $ 7,664 Special Items, Net of Tax: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - - (570 ) Stock Option Modification - - - - (109 ) Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - - (65 ) Insurer Bankruptcy Cost - (70 ) - - (70 ) Recruiting Fees - (38 ) - - (38 ) Storm Damage Charge - - - (1,098 ) - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items 19 37 - 303 228 Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings (2,147 ) - - (2,147 ) - Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 957 657 - 957 657 Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - (224 ) - - (224 ) Net Earnings $ 1,246 $ 2,670 $ 1,577 $ 5,882 $ 7,473 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - - (0.03 ) Stock Option Modification - - - - (0.01 ) Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - - - Storm Damage Charge - - - (0.05 ) - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - - 0.01 0.01 Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings (0.11 ) - - (0.11 ) - Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 0.05 0.03 - 0.05 0.03 Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.29 $ 0.37 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - - (0.03 ) Stock Option Modification - - - - (0.01 ) Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - - - Insurer Bankruptcy Cost - - - - - Recruiting Fees - - - - - Storm Damage Charge - - - (0.05 ) - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - - 0.01 0.01 Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings (0.11 ) - - (0.11 ) - Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 0.05 0.03 - 0.05 0.03 Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.29 $ 0.37 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,945 20,253 19,982 20,099 20,304 Diluted 20,022 20,357 20,077 20,190 20,393 1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

March 2, 2025 March 3, 2024 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 68,834 $ 77,211 Accounts Receivable, Net 12,903 12,381 Inventories 7,213 6,404 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,344 2,849 Total Current Assets 90,294 98,845 Fixed Assets, Net 21,650 23,499 Operating Right-of-use Assets 308 95 Other Assets 9,856 9,870 Total Assets $ 122,108 $ 132,309 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 2,513 $ 3,514 Accrued Liabilities 1,318 1,986 Operating Lease Liability 40 53 Income Taxes Payable 5,390 4,105 Total Current Liabilities 9,261 9,658 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 318 82 Non-current Income Taxes Payable - 5,259 Deferred Income Taxes 5,304 3,222 Other Liabilities 71 1,174 Total Liabilities 14,954 19,395 Shareholders' Equity 107,154 112,914 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 122,108 $ 132,309 Additional information (unaudited) Equity per Share $ 5.36 $ 5.58

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands - unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended March 2, 2025 March 3, 2024 December 1, 2024 March 2, 2025 March 3, 2024 Net Sales $ 16,939 $ 16,333 $ 14,408 $ 62,026 $ 56,004 Cost of Sales 11,981 11,880 10,580 44,384 39,470 Gross Profit 4,958 4,453 3,828 17,642 16,534 % of net sales 29.3 % 27.3 % 26.6 % 28.4 % 29.5 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 2,107 1,882 1,982 8,246 8,154 % of net sales 12.4 % 11.5 % 13.8 % 13.3 % 14.6 % Earnings from Operations 2,851 2,571 1,846 9,396 8,380 Storm Damage Charge - - - (1,098 ) - Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 335 329 290 1,209 1,053 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 3,186 2,900 2,136 9,507 9,433 Income Tax Provision 1,940 230 559 3,625 1,960 Net Earnings $ 1,246 $ 2,670 $ 1,577 $ 5,882 $ 7,473 % of net sales 7.4 % 16.3 % 10.9 % 9.5 % 13.3 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands - unaudited):