High Roller Technologies, Inc.: High Roller Reports Q1 2025 Results

Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies ("High Roller" and the "Company") (NYSE: ROLR), operator of premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. High Roller currently offers more than 5,300 games from over 90 game providers, representing one of the widest online casino game portfolios in the world, including video slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, video poker, and more.

Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller Technologies, commented, "Beginning in Q1 and leading into Q2, we began executing against a strategic plan and staff reorganization to focus exclusively on high-potential regulated markets. We expect this will lower both operating cost and risk, and position the Company for scalable, sustainable long-term growth. While we experienced modest revenue growth as compared to Q1 2024 and we acknowledge the widened operating loss, we expect to increase our cash flow and margin in the second half of 2025 commensurate with the ongoing strategic plan."

As part of this strategic plan, High Roller has started the process of winding down operations in the last remaining non-growth markets. Additionally, the Company has commenced its preparations to focus on regulated market opportunities in Canada and Finland, highlighted by the completion and submission of the Company's initial licensing application in Ontario. Subject to licensure and regulatory approval, the Company plans to launch operations in Ontario in H2 2025, significantly expanding its total addressable revenue opportunity.

"Launching in Ontario is our first step into North America," said Clemes. "We're also thrilled to see Alberta take action to open a competitive regulated market. The momentum we built towards the end of Q1 has carried into Q2, and we're gaining strength."

Q1 2025 Highlights

- The Company strengthened its leadership team with the hiring of industry veterans Emily Micallef (Chief of Staff), and Seth Young (SVP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations). - Successfully submitted its initial licensing application to enter the Ontario online gambling market. - Added 761 new games, bringing its leading portfolio to over 5,300 games from over 90 providers. - In Q1 we had nearly 30,000 active users, a 34% increase from the previous corresponding period. - Significantly decreased direct operating expenses due to lower third-party affiliate costs - Commenced a brand refresh and revitalization of High Roller and Fruta in anticipation of regulated market expansion - Commenced re-optimization and reallocation of marketing spend leading into Q2

First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

- The Company reported total revenue of $6.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 4%, as compared to $6.5 million during the same quarter that ended March 31, 2024 - The net loss was $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net loss of $1.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. - The Company reported a net loss per share of $ (0.39) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss per share of $ (0.26) for the three months ended March 31, 2024. - Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.5 million, $1.0 million of which is restricted, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Results

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 Revenues, net $ 6,771 $ 6,507 Operating expenses Direct operating costs: Related party 447 752 Other 2,233 2,577 General and administrative: Related party 2 17 Other 2,800 2,689 Advertising and promotions: Related party 726 193 Other 3,412 1,844 Product and software development: Related party - 90 Other 363 170 Total operating expenses 9,983 8,332 Loss from operations (3,212 ) (1,825 ) Other expenses Interest expense, net (46 ) (26 ) Other (expense) income (1 ) 2 Total other expenses (47 ) (24 ) Loss before income taxes (3,259 ) (1,849 ) Income tax expense 17 - Net loss $ (3,276 ) $ (1,849 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 48 (88 ) Comprehensive loss $ (3,228 ) $ (1,937 ) Net loss per common share: Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 8,374,928 6,992,893



HIGH ROLLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS