CEA Industries Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Louisville, Colorado, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) ("CEA Industries" or the "Company"), is reporting results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

Q1 2025

(unaudited) Q4 2024

(unaudited) Q1 2024

(unaudited) Revenue $ 713 $ 417 $ 235 Gross Profit (Loss) $ 39 $ (175 ) $ (154 ) Operating Expenses $ 1,113 $ 850 $ 769 Net Income/(Loss) $ (1,069 ) $ (1,019 ) $ (917 )

"We continue to uphold our lean operating model, emphasizing disciplined expense management and capital preservation as we support our pending acquisition and work through our remaining backlog," said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. "Excluding acquisition-related costs, we minimized our operating expenses through headcount reductions, the elimination of product development costs and reduced advertising and marketing spend, with the goal of preserving our balance sheet and minimizing cash burn."

"We are also making continued progress toward completing our acquisition of Fat Panda and remain enthusiastic about the strategic opportunity it presents. This transaction marks a significant milestone in our transformation strategy, providing a pathway into the high growth vape industry through Fat Panda's established leadership, expansive retail presence, vertically integrated infrastructure, and experienced management team. Their consistent growth and strong margin profile positions us well to drive sustainable value creation. We look forward to sharing additional updates as we work toward closing the transaction."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $0.7 million compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily attributed to greater net bookings and higher revenue recognition from the Company's backlog.

Net bookings in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $1.0 million compared to $0.3 million in the year-ago period. The Company's quarter-end backlog increased to $0.8 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2024.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $39,000 compared to a gross loss of $154,000 for the same period in 2024. The improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by higher revenue and fixed costs becoming a smaller percentage of revenue. Fixed costs include the cost of services, engineering, manufacturing, and project management.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $1.1 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to acquisition-related expenses.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was $1.1 million or $(1.33) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million or $(1.34) per share for the same period in 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $8.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $9.5 million on December 31, 2024, while working capital decreased by $1.0 million during this period. At March 31, 2025, the Company remained debt free.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com) provides a suite of complementary and adjacent offerings to the controlled environment agriculture industry. The Company's comprehensive solutions, when aligned with industry operators' product and sales initiatives, support the development of the global ecosystem for indoor cultivation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in "Risk Factors" set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA's website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza

Elevate IR

info@ceaindustries.com

(720) 330-2829

CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,707,353 $ 9,452,826 Accounts receivable, net 56,844 13,041 Contract assets, net 234,328 234,328 Inventory, net 20,283 25,980 Prepaid expenses and other 179,258 368,068 Total Current Assets 9,198,066 10,094,243 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 4,566 5,698 Intangible assets, net 1,830 1,830 Deposits 14,747 14,747 Operating lease right-of-use asset 216,891 245,270 Total Noncurrent Assets 238,034 267,545 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,436,100 $ 10,361,788 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 514,962 $ 550,477 Deferred revenue 474,679 343,790 Current portion of operating lease liability 137,875 135,651 Total Current Liabilities 1,127,516 1,029,918 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liability, net of current portion 101,314 134,147 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 101,314 134,147 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,228,830 1,164,065 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 802,346 and 793,109 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 8 Additional paid in capital 49,612,075 49,533,950 Accumulated deficit (41,404,813 ) (40,336,235 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 8,207,270 9,197,723 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,436,100 $ 10,361,788



CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 713,460 $ 234,506 Cost of revenue 674,173 388,881 Gross profit (loss) 39,287 (154,375 ) Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing expenses 2,968 9,324 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,110,156 760,110 Total operating expenses 1,113,124 769,434 Operating loss (1,073,837 ) (923,809 ) Other income: Interest income, net 5,259 7,206 Total other income 5,259 7,206 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,068,578 ) (916,603 ) Income taxes - - Net loss $ (1,068,578 ) $ (916,603 ) Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (1.33 ) $ (1.34 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 802,229 684,328



CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

(Unaudited)