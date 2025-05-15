Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QH9T | ISIN: CA74022D4075 | Ticker-Symbol: PRE1
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 09:42
41,000 Euro
+4,59 % +1,800
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,60039,60011:21
38,60039,60011:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results from the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the election of board members at its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2025 (the Annual Meeting). Shareholders approved the election of all eight (seven of whom are independent) of the nominee directors presented in the Company's Management Information Circular (the Circular), dated April 2, 2025.

The shares represented at the Annual Meeting voting in favour of individual nominee directors are as follows:



Nominee

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld
William T. Donovan6,024,59697.27%169,2492.73%
Steven W. Krablin5,860,99494.63%332,8515.37%
Lori A. Lancaster6,108,21998.62%85,6261.38%
Susan M. MacKenzie6,079,07898.15%114,7671.85%
Kevin O. Meyers6,022,29097.23%171,5552.77%
David W. Williams6,109,23998.63%84,6061.37%
Alice L. Wong6,088,63398.30%105,2121.70%
Kevin A. Neveu6,082,65598.20%111,1901.80%

All other items of business set forth in the Circular and considered at the Annual Meeting passed, including the non-binding advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

The full results on all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as Alpha that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Our drilling services are enhanced by our EverGreen suite of environmental solutions, which bolsters our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PD" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PDS".

Additional Information

For more information about Precision, please visit our website at www.precisiondrilling.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, CPA, CA
Vice President, Investor Relations
403.716.4500

800, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1G1
Website: www.precisiondrilling.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.