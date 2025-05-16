Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EHTW | ISIN: CA9609085076 | Ticker-Symbol: WPI
Frankfurt
16.05.25 | 08:02
2,520 Euro
+1,00 % +0,025
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5252,57011:21
2,5252,57011:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 00:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.: Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT), today held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors for the ensuing year, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year, the advisory vote on executive compensation, and the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l in accordance with the terms of the sale and purchase agreement dated as of March 30, 2025.

A summary of the results are as follows:

ResolutionOutcome
of Vote		Percentage of
Votes For		Percentage of
Votes
Withheld/Against
Election of Directors
Michele BuchignaniApproved81.22%18.78%
Anthony GuglielminApproved87.16%12.84%
Daniel M. HancockApproved61.47%38.53%
Daniel SceliApproved91.10%8.90%
Karl-Viktor SchallerApproved61.28%38.72%
Eileen WheatmanApproved81.43%18.57%
Appointment of AuditorsApproved93.83%6.17%
Executive Compensation
(Advisory Vote)Agree52.87%47.13%
Sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.lApproved83.38%16.62%


About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in approximately 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: invest@wfsinc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.